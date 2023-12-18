Live
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
- Telangana Congress now focus on Lok Sabha elections
- Siddaramaiah appreciates contribution of Christian community in education and health
Just In
International Migrant’s Day
International Migrants Day is an international day overseen on the 18th of December as International Migrant’s Day, which was appointed by the General Assembly of the United Nations on December 4th 2000, after having taken into account the large and increasing number of migrants in the world.
International Migrants Day is an international day overseen on the 18th of December as International Migrant’s Day, which was appointed by the General Assembly of the United Nations on December 4th 2000, after having taken into account the large and increasing number of migrants in the world.
On December 18th 1990, the General Assembly adopted the international convention on the protection of the rights of migrant workers and members of their families.
International Migrants Day is observed throughout many countries, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations through the spread of information on human rights and fundamental political freedoms of migrants, and through sharing of experiences and the design of actions to ensure the protection of migrants.