Janhvi Kapoor's Regal Red Carpet Debut at Cannes 2025 in Custom Tarun Tahiliani Ensemble

Making her much-anticipated debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor graced the red carpet of Vie Privée (A Private Life) in an exquisite, custom-designed outfit by renowned Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her appearance marked a memorable fashion moment that fused Indian craftsmanship with modern elegance.

A Regal Ensemble Rooted in Indian Heritage

Janhvi’s red-carpet attire featured a hand-crushed, textured corset and a voluminous skirt, both meticulously crafted from real tissue fabric specially woven in Benaras. Complemented by Tahiliani’s signature drape, the ensemble was left with an uncut, raw hem—an intentional choice to preserve the authenticity of the handwoven textile.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the blush pink ensemble exuded understated glamour and timeless sophistication. The hand-crushed technique used on the fabric added rich texture and depth, creating a visual spectacle of movement and grace.

Accessorizing the Look: Pearls and Poise

Elevating the royal aesthetic, Janhvi adorned layered pearl jewellery, adding a vintage touch to her otherwise contemporary outfit. Rhea Kapoor’s styling once again showcased her expertise in blending traditional and modern elements for red carpet perfection.

The Homebound Team’s Red-Carpet Moment

Janhvi attended the premiere of Homebound, featured in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section at Cannes 2025, alongside director Neeraj Ghaywan, co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, and producer Karan Johar. The film’s team made their collective red-carpet debut, with Neeraj Ghaywan even helping Janhvi manage her voluminous skirt—a charming moment captured on the official Cannes livestream.

Each member of the team brought their unique fashion flair:

Ishaan Khatter donned a velvet outfit by Gaurav Gupta.

donned a velvet outfit by Gaurav Gupta. Vishal Jethwa dazzled in Kaushik Velendra.

dazzled in Kaushik Velendra. Karan Johar sported a striking Manish Malhotra creation.

Off the Red Carpet: Chic in Miu Miu

Ahead of her red-carpet appearance, Janhvi showcased her “off-duty” Cannes style in a head-to-toe Miu Miu look. Styled again by Rhea Kapoor, she wore a checkered co-ord set layered stylishly, balancing comfort with high fashion.

A Star Among Stars

Cannes 2025 has seen a strong Indian presence, with appearances by Nitanshi Goel, Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal, Taha Shah Badussha, Natasha Poonawalla, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more. The festival is also set to feature red carpet appearances by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

As Homebound premieres today, all eyes remain on Janhvi Kapoor to see how she continues to embody grace and glamour on the global stage.