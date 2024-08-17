LEAD Group Survey validates National Curriculum Framework (NCF) guidelines: Multi-modal education delivers results!

LEAD Group, India’s leading School Edtech, has released a new study, ‘The Pulse of School Leaders Survey’, which analyses the current state of school education in India. Among its significant findings, schools that deliver multi-modal education to their students rate themselves higher than schools that use only traditional forms such as textbooks.

The nationwide survey was based on ratings from 500+ private schools representing nearly 1.7 lakh students. The schools were asked to rate themselves on four critical student learning outcomes - conceptual understanding, confidence, English speaking and overall quality of education.

While most schools rated themselves high on conceptual understanding and overall quality, there were gaps in confidence level of students and in English speaking skills. Furthermore, the top challenges faced by school leaders in Andhra Pradesh are lower learning outcomes of students and insufficient learning infrastructure.

The survey shows a clear difference in the performance of schools that use Integrated Systems like LEAD, versus those that rely on traditional forms like textbooks alone. It is notable that Integrated Systems combine different modes - by textbooks, by videos and by activities - of learning in their lesson plans. These various approaches are recommended by the National Curriculum Framework 2023, which emphasizes that learning should extend beyond traditional textbooks.

● Conceptual Understanding in core subjects: Over 93% of schools using Integrated Systems believe their students excel in conceptual understanding of Maths and Science, as compared to only 85% of other schools

● Confidence Level: 87% of school leaders using Integrated Systems report good confidence levels in their students, while only 78% of other schools report the same

● English Proficiency: 79% of school leaders that deliver multi-modal learning via Integrated Systems report their students to be comfortable in speaking in English, compared to 73% in other schools

● Quality Education: Most schools rated their quality of education as good. However, while one in three schools using Integrated Systems rated their quality high, only one in four other schools rated themselves high.

Specific to Andhra Pradesh, 94% of school leaders using Integrated Systems report good confidence levels in their students, while only 87% of other schools report the same. Additionally, 94% of school leaders that deliver multi-modal learning via Integrated Systems report their students to be comfortable in speaking in English, compared to 75% in other schools.

According to ‘The Pulse of School Leaders Survey’ by LEAD Group, principals and school owners using Integrated Systems attribute the above student transformation to multimodal learning with the use of smart classrooms and activity kits (48% of school leaders), focused teacher trainings (33% of school leaders) and making significant innovations in curriculum such as ELGA (LEAD’s unique program that teaches English as a skill) and Coding (29% of school leaders).

The survey also checked the aspirations and challenges faced by schools. The top aspiration of schools is to be known for academic excellence and the second highest aspiration is to be tech-savvy, clearly indicating the importance of technology. The top two challenges faced by schools are lack of sufficient financial resources and low learning skills of students showing that contrary to popular perception, the majority of private schools are affordable in nature, catering to lower and middle income families.

Responding to the survey, LEAD Group CEO and Co-founder Sumeet Mehta said, “Schools are the crucible of our future. It is important to know their aspirations, their challenges, and what’s working and what needs to change. We have been believers of multi-modal learning and using technology to empower teachers. And these survey results further bolster our belief.”

Mehta added, “Our goal is to make world-class education accessible to every child in the country, equipping them with the skills and knowledge they will need to excel in the 21st century. The National Education Policy 2020, which completed four years last month, provides a strong framework enabling India to realise its vision of quality education for all and fostering academic excellence.”