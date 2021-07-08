Life from the eyes of a photographer

Instagram/Facebook/Twitter: harryshergill_photography

Photography to me appears very similar to our life. They bothfunction in a similarfashion.Photography follow 3 simple fundamentals

• Shutter Speed

• Aperture

• ISO

Life also does the same

• How to Grow in Life

• How to focus in Career

• How-to bring light of happiness.

Let's compare photography and life through the lens of my eyes.

1. Shutter Speed is the amount of time our camera sensor is exposed to the world while taking a picture, Whereas, how to Grow in Life is the amount of time we are exposed to the world and are in limelight.

2. Aperture helps us in focusing on the subject and can be compared to How to Focus in Career: If we focus well then we stay in the market for long and visible to the people.

3. ISO:It helps and allow to get lighting in the picture is very similar to How to bring Light of Happiness- If we make sure we are growing, focusing well and keeping life balanced we get lot of happiness in our life.

So as one good picture is depended on correct shutter speed, Aperture & ISO then Life is depended on good growth, Focus in Career & Lots of Happiness.

Photography is an indispensable part of my life. I try to imbibe every crucial or minute details of photography in my life. I suggest people not to learn photography rather develop love for the same. It will change the very essence of our existence. Life will look wonderful and every moment will be valuable.

It's an universal language that speaks to the heart and it hold a moment in history for our kids/friends & family.

How suddenly Photography become important part of my life?



I started loving Photography after clicking my first photograph and started editing them in a different way.

I loved the way i have a control on emotions and colors of any photography, it gives me happiness.

How I started my Photography?

"Holi" is one such festival in which one can see and capture different shades of color. I was clicking photos around in our society to capture the moments randomly. I uploaded all the clicked pictures on our community Facebook page. Later I got an appreciation from one of the residents and she inspired me to take my love of photography professionally.

Appreciation and support are the two ardent pillars required for one to achieve their passion or goal. I was much appreciated for the pictures clicked for Holi and apart from this my daughter (whom I call as My Model) supported me in this journey. There are many other people who supported me to achieve what I have as a "Photographer".My partner played an important role, she understood me and supported me in my passion. My Friends they appreciated and helped me with a genuine feedback whether it is good or bad.

Whom I follow the most to learn my Photography?

Peter McKinnon (Canadian Photographer), He is one of the best photographer when it comes to Urban Photography.

What is important in Photography?

Everyone says Composition/Color Grading/Device, but I say interaction or communication with your client is the most important thing in photography, if he/she is comfortable with you it makes your job easy.

I would like to Thank each and everyone who helped me in achieving this life.