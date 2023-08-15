Live
- G20 India Presidency panel deliberates on digital transformation and literacy
- Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
- Reliance digital India sale to end today
- SEBI seeks 15 more days from SC to conclude probe in Adani-Hindenburg case
- Purandeswari hoists National flag at BJP office, Chandrababu extends wishes to people
- Airtel Launches Rs 99 Plan with Unlimited 5G Data Benefits; Details
- Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia
- Poverty in Telangana decreased- people of other states want Telangana Model- KCR
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu government to boycott ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan on I-Day
- Decapitated Body Of 12-Year-Old Student Discovered In Madrassa Hostel
National Relaxation Day
Have you been feeling stressed lately? This is a feeling that more and more of us are becoming familiar with. Life poses so many challenges nowadays, from looking after children to longer work hours, and it can often feel like you have the weight of the world on your shoulders. This is why National Relaxation Day is so important. It gives us the chance to unwind and focus on nothing but pure relaxation.
National Relaxation Day is a vital day for everyone. We all need to have a break from time-to-time. We can’t deny that life seems to be lived at a faster pace than ever before. We all have responsibilities. This could be work responsibilities, family responsibilities, financial responsibilities, or a combination of them all! We can put so much stress and pressure on our bodies and minds, and this is why we all need to take time to recuperate so that we do not burn out.