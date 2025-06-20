Nuveksha raises the bar with striking poolside photoshoot

Actress Nuveksha, known for her brief appearances in Atithi Devo Bhava and Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu, is making waves with her latest photoshoot that’s catching attention across social media. Though still waiting for a breakout role, the young actress is turning heads with a confident and stylish poolside look.

Clad in a navy blue and white striped monokini featuring bold cut-out detailing, Nuveksha is seen both lounging by the pool’s edge and gracefully swimming, showcasing a relaxed yet bold energy. The photos alternate between her long hair flowing freely and slicked back wet, adding depth and visual contrast to the set. The vibe throughout the shoot is calm, minimal, but undeniably impactful. There’s no overdone styling or exaggerated poses—just Nuveksha’s quiet confidence and camera comfort taking center stage.

While she continues to carve a space for herself in the film industry, this shoot makes it clear: Nuveksha isn’t just waiting for her big break—she’s stepping into the spotlight on her own terms.