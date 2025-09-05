Off-white viscose silk hand-block printed long kurta

This kurta is an understated celebration of heritage. Crafted in a soft viscose-silk blend, it offers a gentle sheen that makes it instantly festive without being overpowering. The hand-block prints lend it a touch of artisanal charm, with motifs that speak of tradition and craftsmanship. Its long silhouette gives it a stately appeal, making it perfect for the grandeur of Onam festivities while ensuring all-day comfort.

Styling tip:Pair with a crisp natural dhoti for a classic look or style with slim pyjama trousers for a more modern spin. Complete the attire with simple leather sandals and a traditional angavastram to add authenticity.

Natural cotton-blend dhoti

No festive wardrobe is complete without a well-crafted dhoti, and this one in natural cotton-blend fabric delivers timeless elegance. The material is breathable, lightweight, and designed to allow effortless draping, making it perfect for Kerala’s tropical climate during Onam celebrations. Its unbleached natural tone adds a touch of rustic purity that resonates with the festival’s essence of simplicity and grace.

Styling tip:Best worn with an off-white or cream kurta, accented by gold detailing. Add a broad zari angavastram draped over the shoulder to enhance the regal festive look.

Red silk-blend hand-woven sari

Vibrant and celebratory, this sari embodies the richness of festivity. Hand-woven in a lustrous silk blend, it carries a luxurious texture that flows gracefully with every movement. The deep red hue is symbolic of auspiciousness and festivity, while its refined weave makes it an heirloom-worthy addition to any wardrobe. This is a sari that draws attention yet feels effortless to wear.

Styling tip:Accentuate the red with a green blouse for a traditional pairing, or experiment with gold for a regal contrast. Layer with temple jewellery, from chunky bangles to a kasu mala necklace, and finish with fresh jasmine in your hair for the quintessential Onam look.

Natural cotton-silk blend Banarasi sari

This Banarasi sari is the epitome of quiet grandeur. The blend of cotton and silk offers the perfect balance of comfort and richness, while the Banarasi weave and zari motifs capture a timeless heritage. Its soft sheen gives it sophistication without excessive weight, making it ideal for a day-long celebration where tradition and elegance merge seamlessly.

Styling tip:A blouse in ivory or muted gold enhances the zari accents. Opt for delicate jewellery such as pearl-detailed jhumkas or a minimal gold waist belt to highlight the drape. A sleek bun adorned with flowers will completethe refined look.