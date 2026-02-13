Perfect Picks for Every Valentine: From Spontaneous Cocktails to Professional-Grade Glam

PAC Cosmetics Pro Finish Full Coverage Foundation

For a gift that satisfies the most discerning beauty enthusiast, the PAC Cosmetics Pro Finish Full Coverage Foundation stands out as a professional-grade staple. Trusted by makeup artists for its high performance, this foundation is engineered to deliver full coverage with lightweight comfort, effectively evening out the complexion and blurring imperfections while allowing the skin to breathe. Its rich, blendable, and waterproof formula seamlessly adapts to the wearer’s natural skin, making it a reliable choice for long days, romantic dinners, or outdoor events. Because of its high pigment concentration, just a few drops are enough to build impactful yet natural-looking coverage that maintains a real-skin aesthetic. It is a versatile addition to any artist's kit or personal beauty collection.

MRP: ₹1795

PAC Cosmetics Pro Finish Foundation

BuzzBallz Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

For the couple that finds joy in spontaneous celebrations and high-energy nights, BuzzBallz offers pure festive fun in a bottle. These bright, playful cocktails are instantly eye-catching and designed for those last-minute plans that turn into core memories. Whether you are spice-seeking with the Chilli Guava Groove or looking for the zesty refreshing notes of Berry Lemon Squeeze, these ready-to-drink treats are impossible to ignore. They serve as the perfect party favour or a cheeky add-on gift to bring a smile before the very first sip.

MRP: ₹100

Buzzballz

The Body Shop Berry Loving Gift Set

For a gift that offers a juicy burst of strawberry goodness, The Body Shop Berry Loving Gift Set is designed to delight from head to toe. This collection transforms a daily routine into a fresh, hydrated, and feel-good experience that is perfect for romantic gifting. The journey begins with the Strawberry Shower Gel, which allows you to lather up in fruity, fun goodness for a vibrant start to your day. For skin that feels soft and smooth, the Strawberry Body Yogurt provides light, fast-absorbing hydration that leaves a deliciously scented finish without any heavy residue. To ensure the sweetness lingers, the Strawberry Body Mist offers a final spritz of strawberry fragrance that stays on the skin and in the heart all day long.

MRP: ₹2461

The Body Shop Berry Loving Gift Set

Swiss Beauty Hold Me Grip Primer

For a Valentine’s date that lasts from a morning brunch to a late-night celebration, the Swiss Beauty Hold Me Grip Primer is the ultimate "locked-in" secret. Crafted with a unique "Feels Light, Holds Tight" formula, this grippy gel primer creates a perfectly tacky base that grabs onto makeup to ensure it never slips, slides, or melts. It is specifically designed to withstand the challenges of Indian heat and humidity, making it a reliable choice for anyone wanting their glam to stay secure through sweat and long hours. More than just a makeup extender, this primer is enriched with Niacinamide to minimise pores and control oil, while Centella Asiatica works to calm redness and strengthen the skin barrier. Its hydrating, lightweight texture smooths seamlessly under any liquid or powder formula, improving the skin’s appearance with every single use.

MRP: ₹449

Swiss Beauty Hold Me Grip Primer

MACximal Matte Lipstick

For the ultimate Valentine’s gift that changed the beauty world, look no further than the iconic M·A·C Matte Lipstick, now maxed out to deliver more than ever before. This reimagined formula offers a richer, pigment-rich payoff in a staggering range of 40 artist-approved shades, ensuring a full-coverage finish for every skin tone. While the look is ultra-vibrant, the feel is pure comfort; a creamy blend of coconut oil, organic shea butter, and organic cocoa butter provides instant and eight-hour moisture to condition the lips. Designed for the long haul, this lipstick offers 12 hours of non-fading, long-lasting color that leaves lips looking visibly fuller from the very first glide. Housed in a new high-shine luxe case featuring at least 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) material, it remains responsible while retaining that signature vanilla scent everyone loves.

MRP: ₹2550

MACximal Matte Lipstick

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel

Whether your Valentine’s plans involve a sunny brunch or an outdoor adventure, the ultimate gift is the gift of protection. The Derma Co’s 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel is a clinically proven safeguard, boasting an SPF 50 and PA++++ formulation that shields the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, as well as blue light. This sunscreen has undergone rigorous IN-VIVO and In-Vitro testing to ensure international standards of broad-spectrum protection. Its lightweight, aqua-gel texture absorbs rapidly into the skin, leaving a dewy finish without any greasy after-feel. Beyond protection, the effective combination of Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E works to reduce fine lines and wrinkles while keeping the skin hydrated and soft. Dermatologically tested and safe for all skin types—oily, dry, or normal—it is the perfect tailored solution for anyone looking to tackle sun damage while maintaining a healthy, glowing complexion.

MRP: ₹649

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel

Ruby Pendant Set by Sayda Jewels

Blending elegance with emotional value, the Ruby Pendant Set from Sayda Jewels makes for a meaningful Valentine’s Day gift, whether you’re celebrating romance or cherishing the beautiful bond of friendship. Thoughtfully designed with sparkling cubic zirconia, vibrant ruby accents, and shimmering American diamonds, the piece captures the essence of love in all its forms. For those planning the perfect surprise for their partner, this exquisite set from Sayda Jewels symbolises passion, admiration, and timeless affection, making it an ideal pick for a memorable Valentine’s Day gesture. At the same time, it also fits seamlessly into the spirit of Galentine’s celebrations, serving as a stylish and heartfelt way to honour friendships that deserve just as much sparkle and appreciation.

MRP: ₹2400

Ruby Pendant Set by Sayda Jewels

Neon Glow Organza Suit Set from Faeezah

The Neon Glow Organza Suit Set from Faeezah makes for a vibrant and stylish Valentine’s Day present for someone who loves statement ethnic wear. Designed in radiant hues and crafted with delicate organza fabric, the ensemble reflects the joy and freshness associated with the season of love. Whether gifted to a partner for a special Valentine’s celebration or chosen as a thoughtful surprise for a close friend during Galentine’s festivities, this outfit beautifully balances elegance with contemporary charm.

MRP: ₹5784

Neon Glow Organza Suit Set from Faeezah

Flower Chocolate Bouquet By Bakingo

This Valentine's Day, melt your loved one's heart with a gift that’s as sweet and thoughtful as your love. The Valentines Special Chocolate Rose Bouquet (5 pieces) from Bakingo is a charming blend of beauty and indulgence, featuring handcrafted rose-shaped chocolates filled with raspberry, crunchy nuts, and a mix of berries, all presented like a bouquet that whispers “I adore you.” Imagine their smile when they unwrap this delicate bouquet, a little treasure of rich chocolate blooms that tastes as good as it looks. It’s perfect for celebrating your bond, whether you’re near or far, and makes for a delightful treat that says “I love you” in the sweetest way.

MRP: ₹500 onwards

Sweet Love Valentine Trio by FlowerAura

Sweep your special someone off their feet this Valentine’s Day with a gift that speaks the language of love. This enchanting bundle features 15 exquisite pink roses, beautifully arranged in a heart-shaped box, symbolising your deepest affection. Accompanied by an irresistibly soft teddy bear for warm cuddles and luxurious Ferrero Rocher chocolates to sweeten the moment, this heartfelt set is pure romance wrapped in elegance. Celebrate your love story with this unforgettable gesture, sure to leave them blushing and feeling adored.

MRP: ₹1655