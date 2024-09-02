Pitru Paksha 2024: Double Eclipse and Its Impact on Rituals

Pitru Paksha is a sacred period dedicated to honouring deceased ancestors, observed for 15-16 days each year. In 2024, it will commence on September 17 and conclude on October 2, starting from Bhadrapada Purnima Tithi, the full moon day, which marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha Shradh. During this time, Hindus perform various Shradh rituals like Tarpan, Shraddha, and Pinddaan to pay respect to their ancestors.

This year, the occurrence of both a lunar and a solar eclipse during Pitru Paksha has drawn attention. The period will begin with a lunar eclipse on September 17, coinciding with Pratipada Shradh. Although this lunar eclipse will not be visible in India, its impact on Pitru Paksha is considered significant. The eclipse will occur from 6:12 am to 10:17 am IST, and it is advised that Shradh rituals should not be performed during the eclipse. It is recommended to start the Shradh of Pratipada only after the Moksha period of the eclipse has ended.

The end of Pitru Paksha on October 2 will also coincide with the second solar eclipse of the year, starting at 9:13 pm and ending at 3:17 am IST. The presence of two eclipses within the same fortnight is generally not seen as a favourable sign according to scriptures, and devotees are advised to take necessary precautions during this time.