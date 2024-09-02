Live
- "Notice Issued to Unauthorized ENT Clinic in Gadwal Following Health Department Inspection"
- CPM Demands Immediate Action Against Exploitative Practices in Private Labs and Hospitals
- Congress Government Criticized for Neglecting Public Issues and Education in Jogulamba Gadwal District
- South Africa announces new scheme to boost tourism from India
- Indian-American Theegala picks up $ 7.5m as third in FedExCup as Scheffler grabs title
- Pune NCP leader's murder plotted by sisters over family property dispute, reveal police
- TN Civil Supplies Corporation to procure 'A' grade paddy at Rs 2,450 per quintal MSP
- Pragathi makes impressive debut in gravel rally; finishes 15th in Rallye Terre de Lozere
- Bengal BJP MLAs stage protest after Speaker refuses to include RG Kar victim in 'obituary mention'
- Indian researchers develop transistor using single molecule for faster electronics
Just In
Pitru Paksha 2024: Double Eclipse and Its Impact on Rituals
Pitru Paksha is a sacred period dedicated to honouring deceased ancestors, observed for 15-16 days each year.
Pitru Paksha is a sacred period dedicated to honouring deceased ancestors, observed for 15-16 days each year. In 2024, it will commence on September 17 and conclude on October 2, starting from Bhadrapada Purnima Tithi, the full moon day, which marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha Shradh. During this time, Hindus perform various Shradh rituals like Tarpan, Shraddha, and Pinddaan to pay respect to their ancestors.
This year, the occurrence of both a lunar and a solar eclipse during Pitru Paksha has drawn attention. The period will begin with a lunar eclipse on September 17, coinciding with Pratipada Shradh. Although this lunar eclipse will not be visible in India, its impact on Pitru Paksha is considered significant. The eclipse will occur from 6:12 am to 10:17 am IST, and it is advised that Shradh rituals should not be performed during the eclipse. It is recommended to start the Shradh of Pratipada only after the Moksha period of the eclipse has ended.
The end of Pitru Paksha on October 2 will also coincide with the second solar eclipse of the year, starting at 9:13 pm and ending at 3:17 am IST. The presence of two eclipses within the same fortnight is generally not seen as a favourable sign according to scriptures, and devotees are advised to take necessary precautions during this time.