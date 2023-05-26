Scream for icecreams

Focusing on the lifestyle specific options without altering its palatability, the food industry offers various innovative recipes and trends offered for food lovers to explore various varities of dishes. Not only the food and beverages undergoes the changes, the most summer craving dish - icecreams undergoes rapid changes by bringing out new trends with unique flavours to the customers.



During the pandemic, the scoops have brought lastest trends to the popsicles lovers such as organic icecreams, low calorie icecreams, lactose and diary free icecreams, vegan icecreams, protein icecreams and many more. Moreover, customized icecreams has gained the hearts of customers as they can explore and enjoy wide varities of unique flavours in accordance to their whims and fantasies.

Scream Artisanal Ice Creams is one such store which was launched in the month of April, 2023 by Sanjay Kumar Reddy Mula.

Speaking to Hans India, Sanjay Kumar shares his journey of launching pure organic icecreams in Hyderabad.

1) When did the scream ice cream store establish? What makes you establish or launch the store?

Scream Artisanal Ice Creams was launched in April, 2023 by Sanjay Kumar Reddy Mula.

After a thorough research for a authentic ice cream, he found a void in the market where either the ice creams are expensive or low priced due to bad quality of ingredients or the flavours don't match the need to the consumer.

He said, "At Scream Ice Creams, we cater around 36 unique and different flavours covering the taste from east to west including the local desi flavours and exotic flavours."

2) What is the specialty of the store that differs from other brands?

We are serving ice creams which are not filled with air or vegetable oils. Our ice creams are made in smaller batches to keep the authenticity of the flavours. We use whole fruits in our ice creams which bring us close to a Gelato.

3) What are the signature ice cream flavours or highly recommended flavours or names? Also share me other varieties of icecreams other than the signature ones?

Our most unique ice creams are Irani Chai, Triple Chocolate, Rajamundary Rose Milk, Madagascar Vanilla, Jack Fruit Ice Cream. In seasonal ice creams, Alphonso Mango, Custard Apple (Sitaphal), Chikoo(Sapota) are the must tried varities.

4) Everyone likes ice cream. However some people suffer from sinus or other allergies which distance them from cold foods like ice creams, so for this what steps or measures you take?

We take deep measures and care while choosing the ingredients that are used as we care about our consumers' health as much as we care about their happiness. Moreover, we are planning to launch warm icecreams soon especially for people suffering from allergies.

5) Are you planning to expand your business especially in offering your products other than icecreams like milkshakes, drinks, kulfies, hot ice creams or fried ice creams?

Currently we have 3 different product line - Ice Creams, Softee Shakes, Croffels. Very soon we will be serving Drope Scones (mini pancakes) Kulafil (kulfi sandwich)

6) What are the customers' opinions about the store?

We believe in serving the best ice cream experience to our customers. We have recieved good response from everyone especially for the quality of products and wide range of flavours we are offering to the customers.

7) Are you catering any offers or bonus for customers on special occasions like weddings, parties, festivals etc?

Soon we will be initiating our package for special events and other occasions by making their special events more memories with our products.

Review

I have tasted four different flavours of icecreams - Taro, Red Velvet N Cheese, Rajamundry Rosemilk and Frozen Barbie each of them are delightful in their own way and one cannot differentiate from other dishes like cake, biscuits, drinks and many more. Among the above, I really enjoyed Frozen Barbie and Taro as they tasted like cotton candy and Soonpapidi respectively.