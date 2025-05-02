  • Menu
Sobhita lets her eyes do the talking

Highlights

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are once again grabbing attention—not with dramatic gestures, but with quiet moments that speak volumes.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are once again grabbing attention—not with dramatic gestures, but with quiet moments that speak volumes. The couple, known for their low-key yet endearing presence, recently shared glimpses of their personal life that left fans enchanted.

One standout image captures Sobhita hiding part of her face, letting her expressive eyes do the talking, while Chaitanya lounges casually, sipping juice in a moment of complete ease.

These understated yet deeply intimate snapshots are a testament to their undeniable chemistry and the calm comfort they share with each other.

Even before their wedding, the warmth between the two was evident in candid clicks, and Sobhita continues to let her pictures narrate stories—from tender moments with Chaitanya to serene self-reflections, like lying on the grass in a moment of solitude.

Dressed in a monochrome outfit layered with a sleek jacket, Sobhita effortlessly blends style with simplicity, while Chaitanya exudes relaxed charm.

The couple isn’t just redefining romance—they're setting subtle Sunday goals that resonate with authenticity. Together, the couple continues to win hearts with grace, love, and timeless style.

