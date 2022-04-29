Spinach & Mint Juice for weight loss : Learn how to prepare it

How to prepare Spinach & Mint juice?



Firstly, one must combine the spinach, mint leaves and also coriander along with half cup of water and then blend it well. Strain the juice if wish to. You can add some flavor by adding lemon juice or you can also add jaljeera powder, so that taste gets enhanced, it is totally optional. Mix it well and serve immediately.

Spinach, mint and coriander, all the greens are a very good source of iron, this key nutrient will help supply oxygen and other nutrients to all parts of the body and thus it will help avoid fatigue setting in. a glass of this healthy Indian green juice, by having it in the morning, it will help you to remain fresh all day.

Spinach & mint juice is not only excellent weight loss drink, it is also brimming with Vitamin A, this one is a key nutrient for healthy vision. Lemon juice not only helps add slight tang but it also helps adding dose of vitamin C, which helps build your immunity.

This juice is packed numerous nutrients such as Vitamin E, folic acid and magnesium, it offers only 27calories each glass. Try weigh loss spinach juice, if you are planning to reduce weight. The above juice helps fight inflammation and also reduce stress.