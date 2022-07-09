Bakrid 2022: Eid ul Adha WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, and Images

In India, Bakrid 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10 July. As per Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a prominent Muslim body, the new moon for Zil Hajj month was sighted on the evening of 1 July 2022 in India. In Saudi Arabia, the crescent Dhul Hijjah moon was sighted on June 30, 2022, so Eid ul Adha 2022 will be observed a day earlier i.e. on the 9th of July.

On this special day please wish your elders, go down to them, sit closely, and take their blessings. When you receive a gift or eidi from your elders, thank them wholeheartedly, no gift is small… ask them to always remember you in their prayers.

Here are some Eid ul Adha messages, wishes, and images that you can share with your friends and family members on Facebook, Telegram, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

1. "Taqabal Allahu Minna-wa-Minkum. (Meaning: May Allah accept it from you and us)" Eid ul Adha Mubarak!

2. On the pious occasion of Eid ul Adha that celebrates the Hajj... May Allah grant us the chance to perform Hajj again! Eid Mubarak!

3. I wish that your sacrifices are accepted and the Almighty answers all your prayers. Have a blessed Eid ul-Adha!

4. Wish a healthy year for all of u. Have a blessed Eid ul Adha! May Almighty bless you all and your wishes come true...Eid Mubarak...

5. I always remember you in my duas. May Allah's blessings always shower on you! Eid Mubarak!

6. Eid Mubarak to you and your family! May this Eid bless you with happiness, love, and Allah's best blessings…

7. On this Eid, I wish Allah to grant you his choicest blessings. Eid Mubarak!

8. Today is the day to pray, love, smile, and celebrate with our loved ones and remember Allah for his kindness. Eid Mubarak!

9. I wish you and your family a Happy Eid ul Adha. I wish you Allah's blessings and pray for your happiness! Eid Mubarak!

10. This Bakrid, I'm sending you heartfelt wishes. Please remember me in your prayers. Jazak Allah Khair.

11. I hope this Eid opens your mind and soul towards love and faith. I wish you all a very happy and prosperous Eid! Eid Mubarak!

12. I pray every day to the Almighty to make things healthy… InshaAllah! Eid Mubarak!

13. Cherish every moment of this beautiful festival! Wish you and your family a happy and blessed Bakrid!

14. Wishing you and your family good health, happiness, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha!

15. Wishing you and your family good health, happiness, peace, harmony, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha!