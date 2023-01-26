Spouse's Day
Marriage is an ancient institution that dates back thousands of years. Wedding anniversaries have traditionally been celebrated each year, but the idea of carving out a day specifically for all spouses to celebrate each other didn't come into existence until much more recently.
Making its appearance somewhere around the early 2000's, Spouse's Day seems to have begun in the United States and the United Kingdom, but has grown in popularity and is now celebrated by married couples all over the world.
