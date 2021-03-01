String art makes a comeback

String art has been around for a while, it was popular in the 70s, but it is enjoying a comeback as a simple and fun way to make your own art work.



String arts have been known and practiced by many, one amongst them is Prakya, a Hyderabad based self taught string artist, who is an event designer by profession.

Prakya shares, "I found this art in the quarantine to add some magic to my room. After which, I started posting it in Instagram, after seeing the response people have started asking me to sell. So I have started selling them on Instagram and easy platform in the name of 'prakya crafts'. I learned the basic string art through YouTube and felt to create various shapes in this. At the starting it was fun, then after I started creating complex designs like logos it took time of 24hours to complete one art."

String art is weaving colored string, wool, wire, or yarn between hammered nails to make geometric patterns. Artists use lines of thread to create curved patterns that can form various desirable shapes.

This organic idea to use thread and nails to form angles has grown from an educational tool to an art form like no other.

"This craft requires very few materials like nails, wood, Embroidery floss and inexpensive way to add some personality to your walls then after I started selling them on Instagram and easy platform in the name of 'prakya crafts' It's an excellent project for beginners, too, because it doesn't require any special skills. It isn't difficult to achieve an impressive finished product using this technique, especially if you choose a shape that has simple outlines.

There is no rhyme or reason to this process," adds Prakya.

In order to do the string art, simply go from side to side, top to bottom and corner to corner, varying the lengths and order randomly. Hammering can be noisy for a while but spending 90min of your time will be totally worth it.