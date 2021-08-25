Study shows two in three Indians addicted to online during Covid

Hyderabad: A cyber safety company on Tuesday released a global study examining consumers at-home online behaviour.

It shows two in three Indians surveyed (66 per cent) have become addicted to being online as a result of Covid.

The study, conducted by Norton Life Lock, shows that, among more than 1,000 Indian adults, eight in ten (82 per cent) say that the amount of time they spent on screens, aside from educational or work purposes, has increased significantly during the pandemic.

Ritesh Chopra, Director (Sales and Field Marketing), India and SAARC Countries of Norton Life Lock, said, "It is understandable that Covid has increased our dependence on screens for activities that could otherwise have been done offline.

It is important for every individual, however, to find a healthy balance between their on-screen and off-screen time so that their health and, more importantly, their children's health is not adversely impacted."

The online landscape has seen an increase in the numbers and types of cyber threats. Ritesh suggested that users must take great care how and where they use their connected devices.

The loss of personal or confidential information can have very serious repercussions indeed. It is important for parents to be aware of this fact and to educate their children on the need for cyber safety, he added.