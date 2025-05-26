The Coca-Cola India Foundation Brings Drinking Water Access to Ayodhya Through New Water ATMs

In a continued effort to strengthen public access to drinking water infrastructure, Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in partnership with SM Sehgal Foundation, a rural development organization, and Ayodhya Nagar Nigam, has supported the installation of community Water ATMs across key locations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. These Water ATMs have been strategically placed in high-footfall areas identified that need reliable water access.

Each Water ATM is directly connected to the Nagar Nigam municipal supply and supported by overhead storage tanks to ensure continuity. The water passes through Reverse Osmosis (RO) filtration and is stored in stainless steel chilled tanks and dispensed through hygienic public taps mounted on the kiosk exteriors—offering easy access to clean drinking water throughout the day for residents and visitors alike.

Rajiv Gupta, Director, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, said, "Access to drinking water is a fundamental pillar of public health and community well-being. Our partnership with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam and the SM Sehgal Foundation is a strategic initiative that demonstrates our commitment to help improving water accessibility in the region through better infrastructure and local collaboration."

Anjali Makhija, Trustee and CEO, S M Sehgal Foundation said, "Water is vital, and through our collaboration with Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, we help create solutions for communities. The installation of water ATMs in Ayodhya marks a significant step towards ensuring access to hydration, especially in a city that welcomes millions of pilgrims and visitors each year."

Santosh Sharma, Municipal Commissioner, Ayodhya Nagar Nigam said, "This initiative underscores the positive role of public-private partnerships in enhancing urban infrastructure. Together with Coca-Cola India Foundation, we’re addressing the need for reliable drinking water across key areas in Ayodhya, benefiting both residents and visitors. By strengthening the city’s water access, this effort is a crucial part of our broader commitment to improving civic amenities and ensuring a sustainable, community-centered development."

This latest initiative builds on the foundation’s legacy of water stewardship. Through initiatives like Project Jaldhara, Anandana and the SM Sehgal Foundation have implemented water conservation and access projects across several water-stressed regions including Kolar in Karnataka, Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, and Aurangabad in Maharashtra. These efforts have included check dam construction, desilting of traditional tanks, and decentralized drinking water systems that have directly benefitted over a million people across India.

In Ayodhya, this effort continues that journey—supporting local governance, easing pressure on existing infrastructure, and enabling safe water access for all, regardless of background or status.