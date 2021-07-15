Theme Of World Youth Skill Day Is Focusing On 'Reimagining Youth Skills Post-Pandemic'

World Youth Skills Day is commemorated on July 15 to recognize the reality that acquiring skills improve a young person's ability to make educated job decisions. Furthermore, they may be able to get access to changing labour markets.



This year's theme is Reimagining Youth Skills Post-Pandemic, which intends to highlight youth's perseverance and innovation during the COVID-19 crisis. A virtual event has been organized to commemorate World Youth Skills Day 2021 and to explore the skills that youth need to acquire now and in the future. The Office of the Secretary-Envoy General's on Youth, UNESCO, the International Labour Organization, and the Permanent Missions of Sri Lanka and Portugal to the United Nations organized the event.

The World Youth Skills Day also advocates the abolition of gender inequality and ensures that the most vulnerable have access to resources. In 2014, the UN General Assembly established July 15 to be World Youth Skills Day. The day was set aside to realizethe Incheon Declaration. Education 2030, which is part of Sustainable Development Goal 4 and aims to ensure inclusive and equitable opportunities for education toallas well as promote lifelong learning opportunities for everyone.

The day was established by a resolution voted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 18, 2014. Several member countries have commemorated the day since then. On July 15, 2015, the first World Youth Skills Day was observed. The Day recognizes the importance of providing young people with skills that will enable them to become businesses or find jobs that pay well. The event also gives an opportunity to bring together skilled young people, employers, development partners, and policymakers on one stage. Reimagining Youth Skills Post-Pandemic, hosted by the Permanent Missions of Portugal and Sri Lanka to the United Nations, as well as UNESCO, the International Labour Organization, and the Office of the Secretary-Envoy General on Youth.