Top 5 Ayurvedic products for a Pre-Festive Glow

As the festive season approaches, everyone wishes to put their best face forward with a natural, radiant glow. While makeup can enhance beauty, true luminosity comes from nourishing the skin from within. Ayurveda, with its time-tested remedies, offers holistic solutions that balance, rejuvenate, and brighten the skin without side effects. Packed with natural herbs, oils, and botanicals, Ayurvedic products not only improve skin health but also prepare it to withstand festive stress. From hydrating oils to rejuvenating face masks, here’s a roundup of the top 5 Ayurvedic products that can help you achieve a glowing, festive-ready look. Coconut Milk Sunscreen SPF 50_Ashpveda

This mighty formulation first moisturises thirsty, dry skin long term and then offers SPF 50 PA++++ broad-spectrum sun protection. Calming botanical extracts in it offer nourishment and soothing properties while ideal for everyday wear. Quickly absorbed into skin due to its lightweight, non-greasy texture with no traces of whiteness or residue, it's splendid to be worn below foundation or alone. This multitasker defends skin unto the whole year, helping the antioxidants in the ingredients stand against sun damage and environmental stressors. Be it tall pollution or friendly outdoor adventures, this formulation makes sure that the skin remains protected, plump, and healthy-looking throughout. Price: INR 799 Link:https://www.ashpveda.com/products/coconut-milk-sunscreen-spf-50-uva-uvb-pa Inlife Multi Collagen Complex_Inlife Healthcare

This premium supplement is designed to elevate your wellness routine by combining multiple collagen types with clinically proven ingredients. It features Undenatured Type II Collagen, Fish Collagen Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid, and Biotin—each selected for their proven benefits in supporting skin, hair, joint, and overall health. The inclusion of hyaluronic acid ensures deep hydration, while biotin contributes to beauty from within. Manufactured in a high-quality facility, this supplement ensures purity and potency in every dose. Ideal for those seeking an all-in-one solution for daily collagen support, it promotes strength, elasticity, and radiance from the inside out. Price: INR 649 Link:https://inlifehealthcare.com/products/inlife-multi-collagen-supplements-tablets Facial Ubtan Soundarya_Forest Essentials

Rooted in centuries-old Indian skincare traditions, the Soundarya Ubtan is a 100% natural cleanser designed to reveal clear, radiant skin. This gentle exfoliating treatment blends sun-dried, hand-pounded herbs like Fennel Seeds, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Saffron, and Lemon Peel—each known for their skin-purifying and brightening properties. Ideal for all skin types, it can be mixed with milk or yoghurt to form a nourishing paste. When applied and rinsed, it deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and revitalises the complexion, leaving skin soft, luminous, and refreshed. A perfect addition to your clean beauty ritual, especially during the festive glow-up season. Price: INR 750 Link: https://www.forestessentialsindia.com/facial-ubtan-soundarya.html Fruit Brightening Face Wash_Biotique

This multi-fruit cleanser is a refreshing blend of Amla juice, Aloe Vera pulp, Tomato juice, and Pineapple juice—each chosen for its unique skin-loving benefits. Suitable for all skin types, the formula gently dissolves makeup, dirt, and daily impurities while delivering a burst of hydration and nourishment. Amla and Tomato juice help brighten and even out skin tone, while Aloe Vera and Pineapple soften and soothe the skin. Lightweight and non-stripping, this natural cleanser leaves your skin feeling clean, supple, and visibly radiant—making it a perfect addition to your daily skincare routine, especially during the festive season. Price: INR 250 Link: https://www.biotique.com/products/fruit-brightening-face-wash Kumkumadi Youth - Revitalising Facial Oil_Kama Ayurveda -