Tourism department would send proposal to establish Yoga convention center

Mysuru : The Tourism Department of Mysuru is actively exploring the idea of establishing a 'Yoga Convention Center' in the city to further promote and encourage the practice of yoga. Cultural city renowned for its rich cultural heritage, shares a deep connection with yoga. While the city has made significant strides in the field of yoga, there's a growing need for a more global presence and a center where yoga practitioners can come together, share their knowledge, and engage in research.

Mysuru sees a daily yoga practice of 15,000 to 20,000 individuals, yet there is no suitable "yoga community center" where they can collectively participate in yoga sessions, exchange ideas, and conduct research. To address this gap, the Tourism Department is contemplating the establishment of a 'Yoga Convention Center' aimed at raising the profile of yoga and educating people about its benefits. Discussions with various yoga organizations have already taken place, and the department is preparing to present a proposal to the government in November or December.

The city boasts several prominent yoga centers, including Sri Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Baba Ramdev Sri Patanjali Yoga Samiti, MV Yogas, GSS, Mysore Yoga Federation, Yoga Sports Foundation (YSF), Sarath Yoga Centre, Brahmakumari Ishwariya University, Ramachandra Mission, Isha Foundation, Art of Living, and Siddha Samadhi Yoga. However, these centers cater to groups of 100 to 200 individuals, leaving a gap for larger gatherings. The Prakriti Therapy and Yoga Medical College, at the government level, provides yoga instruction, but there is no facility for accommodating 2,000 to 3,000 participants simultaneously and fostering an exchange of ideas. This void led to the idea of launching a 'Yoga Convention Center.'

In the past, during a visit by Prime Minister Modi, the heads of yoga institutes in Mysore requested the establishment of a yoga university. However, the concept of a university has yet to materialize. In light of this, Prime Minister Modi participated in Yoga Day celebrations at the Mysore Palace in 2022, but no new yoga-related projects or activities have been initiated in the city.

The proposed 'Yoga Convention Center' will have the capacity for over a thousand people to practice yoga simultaneously. There is potential for expansion into a university, enabling seminars and research while teaching yoga and pranayama separately. This initiative aims to promote yoga as a brand and attract yoga enthusiasts from around the world. The rich yoga heritage in Mysore has historically garnered attention from foreigners, making the establishment of a 'Yoga Convention Center' a natural next step.

Srihari Dwarkanath, President of the Yoga Federation of Mysore, emphasized the importance of creating an environment conducive to learning yoga and supported the idea of a 'Yoga Convention Center' along with a yoga university.

Dr. P.N. Ganesh Kumar, President of the Yoga Sports Foundation, also welcomed the establishment of the 'Yoga Convention Center' and highlighted the need for a learning environment for yoga enthusiasts to further promote the practice. M.K. Savita, Joint Director at the Department of Tourism, is enthusiastic about the proposal, expressing optimism about submitting it to the government soon.