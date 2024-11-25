Utpanna Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, and Mantras

Utpanna Ekadashi is a significant observance in Hinduism, marking the origin of the Ekadashi fasting tradition. Celebrated with deep devotion, this sacred day is believed to bring blessings from Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, including wealth, longevity, and spiritual prosperity.

Date and Time for Utpanna Ekadashi 2024

Utpanna Ekadashi falls during the Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha month, following Devutthana Ekadashi. As per the Drik Panchang, the key timings for 2024 are:

• Start of Ekadashi Tithi: November 26, 1:01 AM

• End of Ekadashi Tithi: November 27, 3:47 AM

Significance of Utpanna Ekadashi

According to ancient legends, when Lord Vishnu was in deep meditation, the demon Mura attempted to attack him. At this moment, Goddess Ekadashi emerged and defeated the demon, protecting Lord Vishnu. Since then, Goddess Ekadashi is revered for her courage and devotion.

Observing the Utpanna Ekadashi fast is believed to bring wealth, prosperity, and spiritual peace. Performing charity on this day helps devotees cleanse their sins and attain moksha (salvation).

Rituals for Utpanna Ekadashi

1. Morning Rituals:

o Begin the day with an early morning holy bath.

o Wear clean clothes and set up a worship area.

2. Offerings and Worship:

o Prepare yellow-colored sweets, as yellow is considered Lord Vishnu's favoritecolor.

o Worship Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Vishnu.

3. Special Practices:

o Watering the Peepul tree on this day holds spiritual significance.

o Chanting sacred mantras and performing charity are integral to the day.

Mantras to Chant on Utpanna Ekadashi

Chanting Vishnu and Lakshmi mantras on Utpanna Ekadashi enhances spiritual connection and invokes divine blessings. Key mantras include:

• Vishnu Mantra:

“Om Namo BhagavateVasudevaya”

• Lakshmi Mantra:

“Om Shreem Hreem Shree Mahalaxmiyei Namah”

By observing these rituals and reciting these mantras, devotees can experience inner peace and divine blessings.

Celebrate Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 with faith and devotion to receive the grace of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.