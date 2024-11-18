Victoria Kjaer Theilvig: Denmark’s First Miss Universe Winner Makes History

The 73rd Miss Universe pageant held in Mexico witnessed a groundbreaking moment as Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, representing Denmark, secured the coveted title. The 21-year-old triumphed over 125 participants worldwide, including India's Rhea Singha. Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina was named the first runner-up, followed by Mexico’s Maria Fernanda Beltran as the second runner-up.

Who Is Victoria Kjaer Theilvig?

Hailing from Søborg, a town in Denmark’s Capital Region, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig spent her early years in Copenhagen. Born in 2004, she pursued a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing, which paved the way for her entrepreneurial journey. Apart from her business ventures, Victoria is a skilled dancer and a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and animal welfare. She is now working towards a career in law.

Journey into Pageantry

Victoria’s pageant career began with her coronation as Miss Denmark. She gained international attention in 2022 by reaching the Top 20 at Miss Grand International. Nicknamed the "Human Barbie" for her striking resemblance to the iconic doll, she earned the title of Miss Universe Denmark 2024 in September.

Finale Night Elegance

During the Miss Universe 2024 finale, Victoria dazzled in a pink shimmering gown. Her silver-blonde hair, styled in soft curls, perfectly complemented her radiant look. Her makeup featured glittering eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes, paired with glossy pink lips and a rosy blush that enhanced her youthful glow.

The Winning Answer

When asked about the most important quality for a Miss Universe, Victoria responded, “A Miss Universe must embody empathy and action. She should listen to global challenges and use her platform to create meaningful change, championing the voiceless—be it animals or marginalized people.”

Her heartfelt answer earned overwhelming applause from the audience. Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, crowned her successor amid a standing ovation. Victoria, visibly moved, embraced the moment as Denmark celebrated its first Miss Universe crown.