World Book Day 2025: Celebrating Literature, Reading, and Intellectual Creativity
World Book Day fosters a global reading culture, promotes copyright awareness, and honours literature’s role in achieving sustainable development goals
World Book Day, also recognized as World Book and Copyright Day, is observed annually on April 23. The occasion encourages individuals to embrace reading as a daily habit and to recognize the profound influence of books, literature, and authors on global culture and society. It also raises awareness about copyright protection and intellectual property, emphasizing the need to safeguard the rights of writers and creators.
Why April 23?
The date holds literary significance as it marks the death anniversaries of iconic writers William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes, and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega. To honor their legacies and the timeless value of literature, UNESCO declared April 23 as World Book Day in 1995 during its General Conference held in Paris.
Theme of World Book Day 2025
The 2025 theme is:
“The Role of Literature in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”
This theme emphasizes how stories, books, and literary works can serve as powerful tools for raising awareness, inspiring change, and addressing global challenges such as poverty, inequality, hunger, and climate change.
Significance of the Day
World Book Day plays a crucial role in:
• Encouraging reading habits among all age groups, especially children
• Bridging cultural and generational gaps
• Promoting empathy, imagination, and critical thinking
• Highlighting the importance of protecting creative rights and literary work
• Enriching societies through education and awareness
By inspiring a lifelong love for reading, the day also contributes to personal growth and collective progress.
A Brief History
The idea of celebrating World Book Day came to life with UNESCO’s initiative in 1995. The aim was to honor the enduring legacy of authors and promote universal access to books and knowledge. Over the years, it has evolved into a global movement that includes book exchanges, author events, and reading campaigns in schools, libraries, and public spaces.
Inspirational Quotes to Celebrate
1. "One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." — Malala Yousafzai
2. "Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life." — Mark Twain
3. "There is no friend as loyal as a book." — Ernest Hemingway
4. "A book is the most effective weapon against intolerance and ignorance." — Lyndon B. Johnson
5. "Books are the compasses and charts for navigating life’s complexities." — Jesse Lee Bennett
6. "Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body." — Joseph Addison
7. "So many books, so little time." — Frank Zappa
World Book Day is a reminder that books are more than just a source of knowledge — they are catalysts for empathy, change, and progress. Celebrating this day means acknowledging the transformative power of the written word and ensuring that literature continues to thrive in a modern, digitally-driven world.