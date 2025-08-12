  • Menu
World Elephant Day: Protecting giants of the earth

Every year on August 12, the world comes together to mark World Elephant Day, a global event dedicated to raising awareness about the plight of elephants and the urgent need for their protection. Elephants, often called the gentle giants of the animal kingdom, are more than just a symbol of strength and wisdom — they play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of their ecosystems.

World Elephant Day also calls on individuals to be mindful of their choices. Beyond their ecological role, elephants teach us values of family, care, and resilience. By protecting them, we also safeguard the forests and grasslands they help sustain — vital for biodiversity and climate balance.

