World Rabies Day was founded by the Global Alliance for Rabies Control in 2007 and it was then recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO). The day is celebrated annually to raise awareness about rabies prevention and to highlight progress in defeating this horrifying disease.

September 28th was chosen as the day to observe World Rabies Day each year as it marks the anniversary of the death of Louis Pasteur, who was the French chemist and microbiologist, who developed the first rabies vaccine. Each year, the Global Alliance for Rabies Control chooses a theme to celebrate World Rabies Day. The different themes are chosen to bring to light a certain aspect of the disease and how to eradicate it.