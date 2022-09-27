Travel has been said to broaden the mind, exploring the world and seeing the broad vistas and cultures that the people of the world offer.

Tourism can describe travel for pleasure both foreign and domestic, and has been happening as long as long as mankind.

World Tourism Day is your opportunity to broad your own world a little, find a location you've always wanted to make time to visit, and finally, get around to making time to do it. So find your inner traveler and get out there and experience the places you've always wanted to see.