World Tuna Day 2023: Saltwater Fish, can reach up to 8 feet in length

Tuna species represent about 20% of the value of all the marine fisheries and more than 8% of all seafood is traded globally.



Tuna are Magnificent Wild Animals

These fish can reach up to 8 feet in length and they can weigh more than 500 pounds. The fish’s powerful body enables it to reach a speed of up to 43 miles per hour.

Result of overfishing

With the rise in the population, tuna fishing has become more intense, increasing the risk of predatory overexploitation of these animals. Overfishing not only threatens tuna, but also other marine animals too. The indiscriminate use of fishing nets also kills turtles, dolphins and swordfish. In the year, 2016, the United Nations General Assembly Established May 2nd as World Tuna Day. The aim is to raise awareness of sustainable tuna fishing model.

Few facts of Tuna Fish

1. Tunas are big

About 1496 pounds was the weight of the largest tuna ever caught, an Atlantic bluefin tuna, about as heavy as a horse.

2. They are valuable

The most expensive tuna ever sold was for $3.1 million

3. A little bit of everything

The omnivorous fish’s varied diet includes other fish, eels and squid, but also plankton and marine vegetables

4. 8 Types of Tunas Available

There are about 8 types of tunas available, they include Albacore tuna, Southern Bluefin tuna, Bigeye tuna, Pacifica bluefin tuna, Atlantic bluefin tuna, Blackfin tuna, Longtail tuna and Yellowfish tuna.

5. Travel with Dolphins

Dolphins are famous shark fighters, hence few scientists believe schools of tuna associate with dolphins, to protect themselves from sharks.

World Tuna Day was created in order to prevent extinction of tuna and other marine animals. Fishing nets threaten dolphins, turtles and dozens of other animals that swim together with schools of tuna.