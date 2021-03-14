Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 14 March 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 14 March 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 33 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:26 AM and will set at 6:26 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on March 14 will be 49% and Air Quality will be Fair with 124 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:17 AM and will set at 6:17 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on March 14 will be 81% and Air Quality will be Fair with 88 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on March 14 (29 Rajab, 1442); Fajr: 4:45 AM; Sunrise: 5:57 AM; Dhuhr: 11:56 PM; Asr: 3:18 PM; Maghrib: 5:55 PM; Isha: 7:03 PM
- 14 March 2021 11:00 AM GMT
Will consider if AP govt. decides to take hold of Vizag steel plant: Kishan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh: The demand for the centre to reverse the decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam steel plant. Protests continued across Andhra Pradesh under the slogan of Visakha Steel, Andhrula Hakku. All parties are condemning the BJP trend. Union Home Minister Kishan Reddy responded in this regard. Speaking to the media in Delhi, he said that everyone has the right to protest in a democracy for the sake of the steel industry. Read Full Story
- 14 March 2021 10:59 AM GMT
Weather report Today: Temperature on the rise in Telangana
Weather report today in Hyderabad: Day temperature has been on the rise in Telangana with Pallegudem in Khammam, NSP Guest House, Raghunath Palem recording a maximum of 38.2 degree Celsius on Saturday. Read Full Story
- 14 March 2021 8:54 AM GMT
3 killed, 5 hurt as lorry rams into auto-rickshaw in Sangareddy
Three people were killed and five other were injured after a speeding lorry rammed into an auto-rickshaw from the rear here on National Highway 161 near Choutakur mandal of Sangareddy district on Sunday. Read Full Story
- 14 March 2021 8:53 AM GMT
YS Jagan expresses shock over Krishna district accident, announces ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the road accident that took place on Sunday morning at Gollapalli in Krishna district's Nuzvid mandal. The government directed authorities to provide ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the families of the workers killed in the incident. Read Full Story
- 14 March 2021 7:50 AM GMT
Pawan Kalyan lashes out at Telangana BJP, alleges insult
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan slammed Telangana BJP alleging that the BJP leaders insulted them. "Although the Janasena party is working with BJP at the centre, the BJP leaders of Telangana insulted the Janasena party," Pawan Kalyan said. Read Full Story
- 14 March 2021 6:54 AM GMT
'Save Vizag Steel' sees a huge participation
Visakhapatnam: Scores of workers, former employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and trade union representatives took part in the 'padayatra' that stretched from Kurmannapalem to Gajuwaka on Sunday.
Organised by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, the 'Save Vizag Steel' walkathon held under the banner 'Visakha Ukku Garjana' garnered support from various quarters.
Speaking on the occasion, the protesters called for a united fight against saving steel plant from 100 percent disinvestment and exert pressure on the Centre to withdraw its decision on privatising the steel plant.
- 14 March 2021 6:17 AM GMT
Corona update: 228 fresh positive cases, 1 death in Telangana
Telangana registered 228 coronavirus fresh positive cases and one death until 8 pm on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 3,01,161 and the death toll to 1,653. Meanwhile, the total recovery cases in the state reached 2,97,515 with the recovery of 152 persons in a single day. At present, there are 1,993 active cases out of which 795 are in-home or institutional isolation. Read Full Story
- 14 March 2021 6:17 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Police seizes 5.7kg of gold in Guntur district
Guntur district Gurajala DSP Jairam Prasad said that about 5 kg and 700 grams of gold were being transferred from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. He disclosed the details at a press conference held at the local police station on Saturday. Read Full Story
- 14 March 2021 5:19 AM GMT
Visakha Steel Plant: Ganta Srinivasa Rao sees key role for State govt in halting sale
If the state government remains firm, the Centre cannot go ahead with the privatisation of Vizag steel plant, said former minister and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao. Read Full Story
- 14 March 2021 5:17 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Six farmworkers die in road accident near Nuzvid
In a ghastly accident, six farm laborers died and six more injured near Gollapalli village of Nuzvid Mandal, Krishna district on Sunday morning. A speeding unknown vehicle dashed the autorickshaw while the vehicle was proceeding towards Bapulapadu Mandal as farm workers were going to attend the workshop. The victims belong to Lion Tanda in Nuzvid mandal. Read Full Story