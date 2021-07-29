Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 29 July 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 29 July 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:54 AM and will set at 6:51 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on July 28 will be 81% and Air Quality will be Fair with 14 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:47 AM and will set at 6:41 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on July 29 will be 73% and Air Quality will be Fair with 15 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on July 29 (18 Dhul Hijjah, 1442); Fajr: 4:37 AM; Sunrise: 5:54 AM; Dhuhr: 12:23 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:51 PM; Isha: 8:10 PM.
Live Updates
- 29 July 2021 3:33 AM GMT
Water use efficiency is vital for India's progress
Since times immemorial, water, and with it, the rain that brings it to us, have become an integral part of mankind's day to day life. When one looks around the world, strange phenomena can be observed. There are places, such as the Death Valley in California, where not a drop of water can be seen in any direction up to the horizon, and other places, such as Venice, where nothing but water is to be seen wherever you look! Read Full Story
- 29 July 2021 3:32 AM GMT
Gold rates today, 29 July 2021: Gold rates today have surged on Thursday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,810 with a hike of Rs. 210 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,890 with a hike of Rs. 230. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,810 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 210 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,890 with a hike of Rs. 230. Read Full Story
- 29 July 2021 3:31 AM GMT
After Centre, Telangana claims no deaths due to oxygen shortage
The state government has declared that there were no deaths due to the shortage of oxygen in the state during the second wave of Covid-19. Read Full Story
- 29 July 2021 3:30 AM GMT
Brace for 3rd wave: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Amaravati: AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to wake up to the reality of yet another wave of Covid-19 pandemic as reports from several countries were depicting an alarming picture. Read Full Story