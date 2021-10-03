Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 3 October 2021
Coronavirus Updates today on 3 October 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:06 AM and will set at 6:05 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 3 will be 78% and Air Quality will be Fair with 27 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 32 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:57 AM and will set at 5:57 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 3 will be 77% and Air Quality will be Fair with 21 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 3 (25 Safar, 1443); Fajr: 4:55 AM; Sunrise: 6:06 AM; Dhuhr: 12:06 PM; Asr: 3:29 PM; Maghrib: 6:05 PM; Isha: 7:17 PM.
- 3 Oct 2021 6:52 AM GMT
India logs 22,842 Covid cases, vacccine coverage goes past 90-cr mark
India on Sunday reported a total of 22,842 fresh Covid cases, while recovery in the last 24 hours went up to 25,930 across the country. According to Union Health Ministry's report on Sunday morning, as many as 244 Covid deaths were reported in the same time span, pushing the total death toll to 4,48,817 so far. Read Full Story
- 3 Oct 2021 6:51 AM GMT
Light rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh for today and tomorrow
It is known that the situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has become terrible due to heavy rains in the last ten days. However, the Meteorological office said that there is a possibility of fresh rains again. It said that there will be scattered rains in two Telugu states due to the impact of the surface trough in the Bay of Bengal. Light rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh for today and tomorrow. Read Full Story
- 3 Oct 2021 6:50 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Father-son duo electrocuted to death in Nuzivid of Krishna district
The tragic incident was reported in Nuzivid of Krishna district wherein father and son lost their lives due to electric shock. The incident took place in Tummalagunta Gannavaram of Mylavaram mandal. Read Full Story
- 3 Oct 2021 6:50 AM GMT
Telangana government releases additional guidelines for implementation of Dalit Bandhu
The Telangana government has issued additional guidelines for the implementation of the ambitious Dalit Bandhu scheme for Dalit empowerment. The government has also allowed more than one beneficiary to set up a unit, which is worth more than Rs 10 lakh in the state under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Each family should plan for units worth Rs 10 lakh. Secretary of State Rahul Bojja has issued additional guidelines on a total of 33 items ranging from 'Dalit Bandhu' special bank account to beneficiary selection, training, unit grounding, and disbursement of funds in stages. Read Full Story
- 3 Oct 2021 4:31 AM GMT
Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai surges- 03 October 2021
Petrol and Diesel prices today, 03 October 2021: Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 105.26 per litre, and diesel price at Rs. 97.74 per liter. Read Full Story
- 3 Oct 2021 4:02 AM GMT
Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges- 3 October 2021
Gold rates today, 3 October 2021: Gold rates today have been surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,500 with a hike of Rs.100 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,460 with a hike of Rs 110. Read Full Story