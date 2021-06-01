Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh News Today 1 June 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 1 June 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 1 June 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 33 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:41 AM and will set at 6:47 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on June 1 will be 85% and Air Quality will be Fair with 30 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 37 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 27 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:34 AM and will set at 6:37 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on June 1 will be 74% and Air Quality will be Fair with 28 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on June 1 (19 Shawwal, 1442); Fajr: 4:20 AM; Sunrise: 5:40 AM; Dhuhr: 12:14 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:48 PM; Isha: 8:08 PM
Live Updates
- 1 Jun 2021 2:06 AM GMT
Telangana: Lok Ayukta not to take up cases till June 11
The Lok Ayukta of Telangana will not take up cases till June 11 in view of the pandemic situation of Covid and lockdown declared by the State government. An official release said on Monday that thereafter the complainants and public servants need not attend the court up to June 30. However, the parties may send their complaints by post. Officers shall submit their reports on time, as per schedule, till such time either by post or by handing over in inward section. Further dates of hearing will be intimated, the release added.
- 1 Jun 2021 2:04 AM GMT
Telangana: Bank timings to be changed from today
The working hours of banks in the State are being changed from June 1. They will be functioning from 10 am to 2 pm, to be in tune with the extended lockdown relaxation hours. The new timings will be in force till June 9, according to a decision taken by the State Bankers’ Committee. Earlier, the banks were working from 8 am to 12 noon, before the State government extended the lockdown.
- 1 Jun 2021 2:02 AM GMT
Telangana: Summer holidays for schools extended till June 15
Hyderabad: The summer holidays for all the schools and District Institute of Education and Training colleges(DIET) have been extended till June 15. The decision has come following a review meeting with the State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Monday. Read Full Story
- 1 Jun 2021 2:00 AM GMT
Telangana: Six more hospitals barred from Covid treatment
The State Health Department on Monday ordered six more private hospitals from city and districts to stop treating Covid patients. The department found these hospitals involved in improper and excess billing. Padmaja Hospital, KPHB, Lifeline Medicure Hospital Alwal, Maxcare Warangal Urban, TX Hospital Uppal, Lalitha Hospital WarangalUrban, Sri Sai Ram Hospital Rangareddy district have been revokedCovid treatment with immediate effect. Read Full Story
- 1 Jun 2021 1:59 AM GMT
Karnam Malleswari Birthday: The Olympic medal winner in Weightlifting and Padma Sri award winner Karnam Malleswari who hails from Andhra Pradesh is turning a year older today i.e June 1. Karnam Malleswari 46 has made her mark in 2000 Sydney Olympics by winning the bronze medal and she is the first woman to bag the bronze medal at Olympics. Read Full Story
- 1 Jun 2021 1:59 AM GMT
Eatala Rajender meets JP Nadda in Delhi
Former Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday met BJP national president JP Nadda clearing the way for his joining the Bharatiya Janata Party soon. Read Full Story
- 1 Jun 2021 1:53 AM GMT
Hyderabad Metro to run till 2 pm from today
Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Monday decided to further extend its services by one hour from Tuesday in view of the extended relaxation timing during ongoing lockdown. Read Full Story
- 1 Jun 2021 1:52 AM GMT
Telangana weather report: Telangana weather report: Heavy rain is very likely to occur on June 1 at isolated places in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts, the IMD bulletin warned on Monday. On June 2 there will be heavy rain in Warangal Urban & Rural districts and Jangaon districts. Read Full Story