Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh News Today 6 June 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 6 June 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:41 AM and will set at 6:49 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on June 6 will be 87% and Air Quality will be Fair with 47 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 35 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 27 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:34 AM and will set at 6:38 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on June 6 will be 86% and Air Quality will be Fair with 37 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on June 6 (24 Shawwal, 1442); Fajr: 4:20 AM; Sunrise: 5:40 AM; Dhuhr: 12:15 PM; Asr: 3:37 PM; Maghrib: 6:49 PM; Isha: 8:11 PM
Live Updates
- 6 Jun 2021 2:34 PM GMT
Maharashtra Weather: Rain lashes parts of Aurangabad.
- 6 Jun 2021 2:33 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu reports 20,421 fresh COVID19 cases, 434 deaths and 33,161 recoveries today; active cases at 2,44,289
- 6 Jun 2021 2:31 PM GMT
Telangana lockdown updates: Telangana Cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on June 8. The Cabinet is likely to discuss COVID, health, agriculture operations and economic situations in the state due to lockdown: CMO
- 6 Jun 2021 2:30 PM GMT
Weather Updates: Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, entire Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh & entire northeastern states of India today: India Meteorological Department
- 6 Jun 2021 2:28 PM GMT
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and kept on oxygen support in ICU ward. His condition is stable: Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital (ANI)
- 6 Jun 2021 2:28 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Karnataka reports 12,209 new COVID19 cases, 320 deaths and 25,659 discharges in the last 24 hours; active case tally at 2,54,505
- 6 Jun 2021 2:27 PM GMT
Delhi Police briefed shopkeepers on COVID guidelines and got shops marked even-odd in several markets today.
As part of the unlocking process, markets will partially open up from tomorrow
- 6 Jun 2021 12:01 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh reports 8,976 new coronavirus cases and 90 deaths
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been decreasing daily from the last week. However, deaths have been maintained at constant level by reporting close to 100 deaths daily. Read Full Story
- 6 Jun 2021 10:19 AM GMT
Former CM of united AP Kasu Brahmananda Reddy's wife dies of illness in Hyderabad
The former chief minister of United Andhra Pradesh Kasu Brahmananda Reddy's wife Raghavamma (97) passed away on Sunday. Raghavamma, who had been suffering from health problems for some time, passed away this morning at her home in Somajiguda. With the death of Raghavamma, tragic shadows fell in her hometown Nadendla Mandal Chirumamilla in Guntur district Andhra Pradesh. Read Full Story
- 6 Jun 2021 9:16 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Nirmaan company to donate 10 bed ICU units to each govt. hospital to serve poor
The Nirmaan company, which is a non profit organisation has embarked on a massive program with the aim of making quality medicine available to the poor. It has come forward to set up 10 ICU beds on permanent basis in every government hospital in Andhra Pradesh. The government has already launched a Nadu-Nedu program to radically change and modernise the appearance of government hospitals. Read Full Story