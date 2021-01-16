Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Today 16 January 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India
Coronavirus Live Updates, 16 January 2021
Live Updates
- 16 Jan 2021 11:39 AM GMT
Jal Shakti minister writes to Telangana, AP to submit DPRs of all new projects: Read full story
- 16 Jan 2021 10:51 AM GMT
Telangana: List of newly-elected corporators published in Gazette: Read full story
- 16 Jan 2021 9:38 AM GMT
The elephant was fatally knocked down by a container near Kuppam
Tirupati: An elephant was fatally knocked down by a container on Krishna Giri-Sulagiri national highway on AP-TN border near Kuppam on Saturday. Traffic was disrupted for some time after the mishap with the vehicles were stranded on the high way for a kilometre stretch. Forest and police officials who reached the spot cleared the traffic jam after removing the dead elephant from on the road.
- 16 Jan 2021 9:03 AM GMT
Hon'ble Union Minister of state for HOME Affairs Sri G Kishan Reddy, and Minister for Health, Medical and Family welfare Eatala Rajender, participating Coved-19 1st Vaccine inauguration at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday 16th January 2020.
- 16 Jan 2021 8:46 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh news: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Launching of COVID-19 Vaccination Program at Govt General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada on Sunday
- 16 Jan 2021 8:43 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Woman sanitation worker get the first dose of Covid vaccine: Read full story
- 16 Jan 2021 7:42 AM GMT
Telangana: Intermediate Board Exams to be Held by April End: Read full story
- 16 Jan 2021 7:14 AM GMT
Telangana news: Corona update: 249 fresh positive cases, 1 death in Telangana: Read full story
- 16 Jan 2021 6:24 AM GMT
Telangana News: First vaccine in Osmania General Hospital was administering to the hospital Ssuperintendent Narendar. Goshmal MLA Raja Singh was also present.
- 16 Jan 2021 6:24 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh news: Tirupati first covid vaccine to svima medical superndent Dr.ram at svims clinic svima hospital tirupati.