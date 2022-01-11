Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: India reports 1,68,063 COVID-19 cases, 277 deaths in last 24 hours
- 11 Jan 2022 5:19 AM GMT
India reported 1,68,063 new coronavirus cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, a Janaury 11 morning update from the Union health ministry showed. The country, which has seen a surge in daily infections in recent weeks, now has a caseload of 35,875,790, with active COVID-19 cases at 8,21,446. As many as 69,959 persons recovered from the illness in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 34,430,213. India's recovery rate now stands at 96.36 percent.
As compared to January 10, fresh COVID cases are down by 11,660. The worst-hit states are Maharashtra (44,388 cases) followed by West Bengal (24,287), Delhi (22,751), Tamil Nadu (12,895) and Karnataka (12,000). India has so far reported 4,461 cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, government data shows. Maharashtra at 1,247 has reported the most cases of Omicron in the country followed by Rajasthan at 645, Delhi with 546 and Karnataka with 479.