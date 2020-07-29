Entertainment LIVE Updates: Latest Tollywood and Bollywood News on 29 July 2020
Live Updates
- 29 July 2020 6:27 AM GMT
Kollywood News: Hero Vishal stated that he is not promoting any Ayurvedic and Homeopathy medicine. He only wants to let everyone know how His Father, himself and his manager got out of COVID - 19 situation. Read Full Story
- 29 July 2020 6:26 AM GMT
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Bigg Boss is one of the popular reality shows in the Telugu entertainment space. Nagarjuna Akkineni is going to be the host for the fourth season as well. The show organisers have confirmed that the show is going to kick-off soon. The reports reveal us that the show begins from 30th of next month. Read Full Story
- 29 July 2020 5:24 AM GMT
Tollywood News: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are working together for an interesting film. The untitled movie is currently in the production stages. Boyapati Srinu is waiting to narrate the changes he made to the script and get Balakrishna's approval to resume the shoot. Meanwhile, an interesting update is doing rounds in the media, about the movie. Read Full Story