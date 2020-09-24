KXIP vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Match 6 Updates: Bangalore win Toss, Elect To Bowl Against Kings XI Punjab

KXIP vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Match 6 Updates: The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the sixth game of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 when Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday.

Toss: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe (WK), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.



Pitch Report: Kevin Pietersen reckons the team winning the toss should opt to bowl first and the boundaries are longer in Dubai than compared to Sharjah.

SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Ishan Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed



Here's all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 6, KXIP vs RCB cricket match:

When will the Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match take place?



The KXIP vs RCB IPL match will be held on September 24, Thursday.

Where will the KXIP vs RCB IPL match be played?



The venue for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.



What will be the timings of the KXIP vs RCB IPL match?



The IPL 2020 Match 6 between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.



At what time KXIP vs RCB toss will take place?



The KXIP vs RCB live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.



Which TV channels will telecast the KXIP vs RCB IPL match live?



The KXIP vs RCB IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.



Where can one live stream the match between KXIP vs RCB?



You can watch the live streaming of KXIP vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.

