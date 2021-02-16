LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hyderabad News Today 16 February 2021
Live Updates Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hyderabad News, 16 February 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Live Updates Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hyderabad News, 16 February 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 18 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:43 AM and will set at 6:18 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on February 16 will be 49% and Air Quality will be Fair with 109 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 30 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 19 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:33 AM and will set at 6:10 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on February 16 will be 79% and Air Quality will be Fair with 109 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on February 16 (3 Rajab, 1442); Fajr: 5:29 AM; Sunrise: 6:42 AM; Dhuhr: 12:31 PM; Asr: 3:50 PM; Maghrib: 6:19 PM; Isha: 07:32 PM
Live Updates
- 16 Feb 2021 5:15 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India Live Updates: India reports 9,121 new COVID 19 cases, 11,805 discharges, and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,09,25,710
Total discharges: 1,06,33,025
Death toll: 1,55,813
Active cases: 1,36,872
Total Vaccination: 87,20,822
- 16 Feb 2021 5:13 AM GMT
Stock Market Today Updates | Sensex rallies 308.27 points to new lifetime high of 52,462.40 in opening trade; Nifty jumps 90.95 points to 15,405.65
- 16 Feb 2021 5:04 AM GMT
Petrol and Diesel prices today 16 February 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have continued to hiked on Tuesday following the crude oil rates globally. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change anytime as per the petroleum companies. Going by the present trend, the prices may hit Rs. 100 in next few days. Read Full Story
- 16 Feb 2021 5:02 AM GMT
Telangana News Updates| Vikarabad: Crocodile strays into village
People of Balkal village in Vikarabad district on Monday were flabbergasted when a crocodile was found in an open pit that was dug up quite a few days back by the locals. Read Full Story
- 16 Feb 2021 5:01 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News Updates | Rachabanda likely from Ugadi in AP
With the positive response from people towards YSRCP government during the present panchayat polls and successful implementation of welfare schemes announced under Navaratalu programme of YSRCP election manifesto, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to organise Rachabanda programmes in the State soon. Read Full Story
- 16 Feb 2021 4:06 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Live Updates | Police shift Palla Srinivasa Rao to a private hospital
Mild tension prevailed in Gajuwaka as police took former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao who was on a hunger strike and shifted him to a private hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday. Read Full Story
- 16 Feb 2021 4:04 AM GMT
Telangana Live Updates | 5.6 lakh to cast votes into Telangana MLC constituencies
Telangana MLC Elections 2021: There are 5.6 lakh voters in the two MLC graduates constituencies for which elections would be held on March 14. In Hyderabad district 169 polling centres have been set up. Read Full Story
- 16 Feb 2021 4:02 AM GMT
Telangana Live Updates | YS Sharmila to launch party in May or July
Former AP Chief Minister YS Rajashekara Reddy's daughter Sharmila is making fast political moves aiming to launch her political party in Telangana. Soon after returning from Bengaluru on Monday, she held a meeting with a select group of leaders and intellectuals here. Sharmila is likely to announce the launch of her political outfit on May 14--the day YSR assumed CM's office in 2004---or on July 8--her father's birthday. Read Full Story
- 16 Feb 2021 4:00 AM GMT
Gold rates today on 16 February 2021: The gold rates have continued to remain stable for last two days on Tuesday at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,290. The yellow metal prices in different cities for the day are as follows. Read Full Story