Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 12 March 2022
Live Updates
- 12 March 2022 8:14 AM GMT
Tension in prevailed in Vijayawada dharna chowk after unemployed youth staged protest demanding the Andhra Pradesh government to release job notifications in the state. The youth associations also asked the government to provide unemployed allowance of Rs 5,000 until the job notifications are released.Read more
- 12 March 2022 7:29 AM GMT
A newborn girl's body was found here at Shamirpet lake on the city outskirts on Saturday. The police said that the newborn girl, aged around six months, was suspected to have been dumped by her parents.Read more
- 12 March 2022 7:27 AM GMT
Supreme Court Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Saturday said that Hyderabad Arbitration Centre should achieve worldwide acclaim. Hyderabad city would get become more popular with the centre, NV Ramana said, thanking the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allocating valuable land in Gachibowli for the construction of building.Read more
- 12 March 2022 7:27 AM GMT
In a bizarre case, a man married a transgender here at Yellandu of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday. Going into details, the man, Rupesh from Bhupalapally got into contact with the Akhila, a transgender from Ananthogu village of Allapalli mandal three years ago. The friendship of the two developed into love. Subsequently, the two started living together three months ago in a rented house in Station Basti in Yellandu town.Read more