Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 19 October 2021

Live Updates today on 19 October 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:10 AM and will set at 5:52 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 19 will be 82% and Air Quality will be Fair with 114 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:01 AM and will set at 5:44 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 19 will be 92% and Air Quality will be Fair with 104 AQI.

Weather in Bengaluru will be 27 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Bengaluru will be at 6:10 AM and will set at 5:59 PM. Humidity in Bengaluru on October 19 will be 97% and Air Quality will be Fair with 26 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 19 (12 Rabi ul Awal, 1443); Fajr: 5:00 AM; Sunrise: 6:10 AM; Dhuhr: 12:05 PM; Asr: 3:26 PM; Maghrib: 5:59 PM; Isha: 7:10 PM.