Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 19 October 2021
Live Updates today on 19 October 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Live Updates today on 19 October 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:10 AM and will set at 5:52 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 19 will be 82% and Air Quality will be Fair with 114 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:01 AM and will set at 5:44 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 19 will be 92% and Air Quality will be Fair with 104 AQI.
Weather in Bengaluru will be 27 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Bengaluru will be at 6:10 AM and will set at 5:59 PM. Humidity in Bengaluru on October 19 will be 97% and Air Quality will be Fair with 26 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 19 (12 Rabi ul Awal, 1443); Fajr: 5:00 AM; Sunrise: 6:10 AM; Dhuhr: 12:05 PM; Asr: 3:26 PM; Maghrib: 5:59 PM; Isha: 7:10 PM.
Live Updates
- 19 Oct 2021 10:37 AM GMT
The shutter of Kerala's Idukki dam opened today after the catchment area received heavy rainfall
- 19 Oct 2021 9:04 AM GMT
Orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts for 20th Oct, Yellow alert in Kasargod, Alapuzha and Kollam.
- 19 Oct 2021 8:15 AM GMT
AP Education Dept. issues guidelines on merger of aided schools, students can choose desired school
The school education department released certain procedures to be followed in the case of aided schools where the management has agreed to merge the student enrollment or aided schools in the state under the purview of the public education department. The Regional Joint Directors directed the DEOs to take steps to enroll the students in these aided schools in another school nearby as per their parents' wishes. "These students should be enrolled in the respective schools by the 31st of this month and the information should be uploaded in the Child Info," RJDs asserted. Read Full Story
- 19 Oct 2021 8:14 AM GMT
CM KCR conducts aerial survey of Yadadri, inspects renovation works
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday conducted aerial survey of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. Later, he reached on to the hill shrine in his convoy and inspected the renovation works. Read Full Story
- 19 Oct 2021 8:13 AM GMT
AP EAPCET 2021 counseling likely to begin October end, notification to be released soon
The counseling of AP EAPCET 2021 for admissions in engineering courses in the state will start from the end of this month. The detailed information along with the schedule will be released on the 21st of this month. Read Full Story
- 19 Oct 2021 8:12 AM GMT
Telangana man dies in Malaysia
A man from Suryapet in Telangana died after being accidentally fell into the water in Malaysia on Monday. Read Full Story
- 19 Oct 2021 8:11 AM GMT
Telangana inter theory exams hall tickets released
Telangana intermediate theory exams hall tickets have been released at the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to be held between October 25 to November 3. Read Full Story
- 19 Oct 2021 8:04 AM GMT
Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai - 19 October 2021
Petrol and diesel prices today, 19 October 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have remained stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai. The petrol prices in Delhi is at Rs. 105.84 per liter with a hike of 35 paise and diesel price at Rs. 94.57 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 110.09 per litre and diesel price is at Rs. 103.18 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is at Rs. 103.01 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 98.92 per litre. Read Full Story
- 19 Oct 2021 8:04 AM GMT
Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 19 October 2021
Gold rates today, 19 October 2021: Gold rates today have been surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,300 with a hike of of Rs. 110 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,330 with a hike of Rs. 120. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,300 per 10 gram 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 110 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,330 with a hike of Rs. 120. Read Full Story