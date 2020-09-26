LIVE Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus, Today 26 September 2020

Live Updates, Today 26 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Friday reported 2,381 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,81,627 while the deaths at 1080.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 7073 coronavirus positive cases and 48 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 6,61,458 while the deaths at 5606.

Coronavirus in India on Friday reported 86,052 coronavirus positive cases and 1,141 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 58,18,571 while the deaths at 92,290.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 26 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:06 AM and will set at 6:09 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 26 will be 89% and Air Quality will be Fair with 10 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 28 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:56 AM and will set at 5:59 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 26 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 12 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 26 (8 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:54 AM; Sunrise: 6:05 AM; Dhuhr: 12:08 PM; Asr: 3:30 PM; Maghrib: 6:09 PM; Isha: 7:21 PM



