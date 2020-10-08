Live Updates: Tollywood, Bollywood and Bigg Boss Latest News Today 8 October 2020
Live Updates: Today 8 October 2020:
Live Updates
- 8 Oct 2020 4:45 AM GMT
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Divi and Noel Sean entered the Bigg Boss house on the first day but Kumar Sai Pampan entered the house in the second week. The three inmates aren't getting any proper screen time in the Bigg Boss TV show. Read Full Story
- 8 Oct 2020 4:45 AM GMT
Sandalwood Movie News: Here's your chance to act in Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar movie. The Kannada actor has proved himself not only to be a good actor but also recently turned producer through his PRK Production. Read Full Story
- 8 Oct 2020 4:44 AM GMT
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: BB Hotel task began in Bigg Boss TV show on Tuesday in Bigg Boss house. The winners of ths task will get a chance to fight for the captaincy. Interestingly, the task started on a funny note but has now become pointless. Read Full Story