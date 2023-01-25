Pathaan Movie Twitter Review
Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated action film "Pathaan" is set to hit theaters Today, and the excitement is palpable among fans.
- 25 Jan 2023 4:03 AM GMT
Cinemas 2023 🎬:— Ashish Shetty (@iamashishshetty) January 25, 2023
NW #Pathaan
Mausam bigad ne waala hai 🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/dFc2ozBYYz
- 25 Jan 2023 4:02 AM GMT
PATHAAN. Interval. I’m stunnedddd!— Miss Sassy.🦋 (@SRKsHeartAvani) January 25, 2023
What a First half 💯💯❤️
SRK KILLING IT!!!!🔥🔥🔥 #pathaan #firstdayfirstshow
- 25 Jan 2023 4:01 AM GMT
#Pathaanmovie FIRST HALF: HIGH VOLTAGE ACTION DRAMA WITH AMAZING VFX ❤️🔥 TOO MANY SURPRISES, CAN’T WAIT FOR INTERVAL TO GET OVER#ShahRukhKhan #JohnAbraham #deepikapadukone#Pathaan #pathaan #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #PathaanReview @yrf @iamsrk @deepikapadukone— Kritika vaid (@KritikaVaid91) January 25, 2023
- 25 Jan 2023 4:01 AM GMT
#Pathaan Review:— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) January 25, 2023
Superb Spy Thriller 🔥#ShahRukhKhan gives a solid comeback 👍#JohnAbraham & #DeepikaPadukone give good performances ✌️
BGM & Action Scenes 😇🤩
That Cameo 😭👏💯
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐💫/5#PathaanReview #Pathan #Srk #SalmanKhan #PathaanDay #PathaanFDFS pic.twitter.com/RuzS6MRGlh
- 25 Jan 2023 4:00 AM GMT
Top opening day at approx box office:(figures in cr) #SRK #Pathan #yrf— Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) January 24, 2023
Where will #Pathaan stand tomorrow night #ShahRukh #ShahRukhKhan #KGF2 53.95 #War 53.35#TOH 52.25#HNY 44.97#Bharat 42.30#Baahubali2 41.00#PRDP 40.35#Sultan 36.54#Dhoom3 36.22#Brahmastra 36 pic.twitter.com/V4MsBAa5ul
- 25 Jan 2023 4:00 AM GMT
#Pathaan is on a record breaking spree already with the advances! 🔥 #ShahRukhKhan #PathaanAdvanceBooking #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham pic.twitter.com/u0YOtW1JMJ— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) January 24, 2023
- 25 Jan 2023 3:59 AM GMT
#Pathaan Interval - VERY GOOD.. Non Stop Action & Entertainment 🔥🔥🔥— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 25, 2023
- 25 Jan 2023 3:58 AM GMT
#Pathaan Review: EPIC action spectacle,rides on watertight script, worldclass action, fast paced &— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) January 25, 2023
thrilling screenplay. @iamsrk performance is iconic, Deepika,
John good support. Siddhart vision & direction is superlative.HISTORIC BLOCKBUSTER. #PathaanReview
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟/5 pic.twitter.com/b27x2wR5ok
- 25 Jan 2023 3:58 AM GMT
TOP 5— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2023
Ticket Sales Of *Day 1*… #Hindi and #Hindi dubbed films…
NOTE: National chains only.
1. #Baahubali2 #Hindi 6.50 lacs
2 #Pathaan 5.56 lacs
3. #KGF2 #Hindi 5.15 lacs
4. #War 4.10 lacs
5. #TOH 3.46 lacs pic.twitter.com/PyWiJ2dmXz
- 25 Jan 2023 3:53 AM GMT
#Pathaan & #Tiger brings the HOUSE DOWN.. One of the BEST SEQUENCE EVER IN THE HISTORY OF INDIAN CINEMA.. Turns theater into STADIUM.. Baap re Baap kya action dikhaya hai ..— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 25, 2023