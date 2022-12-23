Raviteja Dhamaka Twitter Review
Dhamaka is a 2022 Indian Telugu-language action comedy film written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and T G Vishwa Prasad, under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. Cinematography has been done by Karthik Ghattamaneni. The film stars Ravi Teja in a dual role alongside Sree Leela and Jayaram.
Live Updates
- 23 Dec 2022 2:53 AM GMT
ST #Dhamaka— The GMB👑 (@FanOfGMB) December 23, 2022
Ultimate energy and mass stuff and
Comedy 😂 @RaviTeja_offl 🔥 pic.twitter.com/q4o6fw1vKf
- 23 Dec 2022 2:52 AM GMT
#Dhamakareview - A never ending story of cringe (1.5/5)— Theinfiniteview (@theinfiniteview) December 23, 2022
Positive’s #RaviTeja performance
2 songs
Few dialogues & scenes
Negatives
Routine template
First half
Screenplay
Nothing new to offer
Boring at many times #Dhamaka #SreeLeela #18Pages pic.twitter.com/IJrN7rWn8m
- 23 Dec 2022 2:51 AM GMT
#Dhamaka— Pathan usif (@Pusif41411) December 23, 2022
Us valaki Avg ante
Mana Fans and Local valaki
Blockbuster ey 😎💪🔥#MassMaharaja
- 23 Dec 2022 2:46 AM GMT
Time to celebrate the madness of Mass Maharaj in few hours 🔥— Sandeep Raj (@SandeepRaaaj) December 22, 2022
Excited 😍#Dhamaka pic.twitter.com/WyWXYVCgh0
- 23 Dec 2022 2:43 AM GMT
Can't wait to see Gurugaru back in a full length entertainer again🔥— Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) December 23, 2022
Wishing @RaviTeja_offl garu and my friends @KumarBezwada @TrinadharaoNak1 garu all the very best @peoplemediafcy @vivekkuchibotla garu
May this be another feather in your cap 🙂
#Dhamaka pic.twitter.com/Td3PyFaCVZ
- 23 Dec 2022 2:43 AM GMT
Movie chaala Baagundi super hit movie#Dhamaka@sreeleela14 @RaviTeja_offl pic.twitter.com/tWqsNp4ee5— Mohan darling 🔰 (@RebeIfan_) December 23, 2022
- 23 Dec 2022 2:42 AM GMT
Mass + Fights+Diglouges +songs anni baga kudiray Theaters shake ayyay 2hours patu Vintage Ravi anna back #Dhamaka @RaviTeja_offl— 𝐩ℝ𝕀𝐧𝐂ᵉ 𝐀η𝐢𝐥™ (@PrinceAnil_24) December 23, 2022
- 23 Dec 2022 2:41 AM GMT
Movie aithe adiripoyindi 👌@RaviTeja_offl anna energy levels aithe 💥— ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@___T_I_L_A_K___) December 23, 2022
Ee combo lo inko movie vasthe baguntadhi 🤩#Dhamaka
- 23 Dec 2022 2:40 AM GMT
#Dhamaka ni chudandi. Ravi anna gatti comeback ichhadu ee movie tho. Director ki thanks @TrinadharaoNak1— royal NTR fans 🐅🐯 (@kumar70939489) December 23, 2022
- 23 Dec 2022 2:40 AM GMT
#Dhamaka ee weekend baga enjoy chestaru Christmas special anachu@RaviTeja_offl inko block buster kottesav anna@sreeleela14 @peoplemediafcy @vishwaprasadtg @vivekkuchibotla@TrinadharaoNak1— D kumar (@Dkumar_555) December 23, 2022