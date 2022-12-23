Raviteja Dhamaka Twitter Review

Dhamaka is a 2022 Indian Telugu-language action comedy film written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and T G Vishwa Prasad, under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. Cinematography has been done by Karthik Ghattamaneni. The film stars Ravi Teja in a dual role alongside Sree Leela and Jayaram.