Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 18 August 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana on Monday reported 894 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 92,255 while the deaths at 703.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 6,780 coronavirus positive cases and 82 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 2,96,609 while the deaths at 2,732.

Coronavirus in India on Monday reported 57,981 coronavirus positive cases and 941 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 26,47,663 while the deaths at 50,921.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:00 AM and will set at 6:40 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 17 will be 82% and Air Quality will be Fair with 16 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:51 AM and will set at 6:29 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 17 will be 70% and Air Quality will be Fair with 15 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 17 (26 Dhul Hijjah, 1441); Fajr: 4:45 AM; Sunrise: 5:59 AM; Dhuhr: 12:21 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:41 PM; Isha: 7:56 PM

