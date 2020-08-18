Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 18 August 2020
Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Telangana has 92,255 cases, while Andhra Pradesh has 2,96,609.
Coronavirus Live Updates Today 18 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Coronavirus in Telangana on Monday reported 894 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 92,255 while the deaths at 703.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 6,780 coronavirus positive cases and 82 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 2,96,609 while the deaths at 2,732.
Coronavirus in India on Monday reported 57,981 coronavirus positive cases and 941 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 26,47,663 while the deaths at 50,921.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:00 AM and will set at 6:40 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 17 will be 82% and Air Quality will be Fair with 16 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:51 AM and will set at 6:29 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 17 will be 70% and Air Quality will be Fair with 15 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 17 (26 Dhul Hijjah, 1441); Fajr: 4:45 AM; Sunrise: 5:59 AM; Dhuhr: 12:21 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:41 PM; Isha: 7:56 PM
Live Updates
- 18 Aug 2020 5:30 AM GMT
KTR speaking to residents of Sammaiah Nagar in Hanamkonda
- 18 Aug 2020 5:28 AM GMT
KTR's aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Warangal
- 18 Aug 2020 5:27 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: As many as 22.30 lakh cusecs of floodwater discharging into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage and third warning was in force.
- 18 Aug 2020 4:55 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: Liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakhs seized in Krishna District, while it was being transported illegally. One person has been detained: Sub Inspector Ranganath, Kanchikacharla Police Station.
— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020
- 18 Aug 2020 4:53 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: Spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.
The COVID19 tally in the country rises to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated & 51,797 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- 18 Aug 2020 4:51 AM GMT
Agra News: The district administration here from Tuesday allowed gyms and restaurants to reopen, but with a set of conditions. Read Full Story
- 18 Aug 2020 4:50 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana on Tuesday reported 1,682 fresh coronavirus positive cases and eight new deaths due to the virus. With the fresh reported on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases touched to 93,937 across the state while the death toll went up to 711. So far, 72,202 persons have been recovered from the virus. At present, there are 21,024 active cases in the state. Read Full Story