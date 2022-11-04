Urvasivo Rakshasivo Twitter Review
Urvasivo Rakshasivo is movie directed by Rakesh Sasi. The movie casts Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are in the main lead roles. The film is produced by...
Urvasivo Rakshasivo is movie directed by Rakesh Sasi. The movie casts Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are in the main lead roles. The film is produced by produced by GA2 Pictures banner.
Live Updates
- 4 Nov 2022 6:03 AM GMT
First half report : The film is a very modern tale on relationship and is filled with good comedy and romance. Allu Sirish is very good in his role. Nice twist and interval bang #UrvasivoRakshasivo #allusirish— Hari Ginjupalli (@GinjupalliHari) November 4, 2022
- 4 Nov 2022 6:00 AM GMT
Congratulations @AlluSirish Anna 💐😻— Srikanth Allu 🪓 (@SrikanthAnu2) November 4, 2022
మంచి Hit కొట్టేసావ్ 🤩
మరి party లేదా పుష్ప #AlluSirish 😁#PushpaTheRule #UrvasivoRakshasivo #AlluArjun𓃵 #Pushpa #ThaggedheLe pic.twitter.com/0UoMw48TR2
- 4 Nov 2022 6:00 AM GMT
Allll the Best for Today Bava ♥️— Sundeep MICHAEL Kishan (@sundeepkishan) November 4, 2022
Sending you loads of Love 🤗#UrvasivoRakshasivo @AlluSirish https://t.co/mkQXBeQS1e
- 4 Nov 2022 6:00 AM GMT
Director @rakeshsashii portrayed the film beautifully and portrayed well— SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) November 4, 2022
writer @ravinamburi_tfi did nice job with entertainment #AchuRajamani @anuprubens provided good times and BGM
Congratulations to producers @GeethaArts @DheeMogilineni#UrvasivoRakshasivo
WATCH IT pic.twitter.com/tiFcE0NgqZ
- 4 Nov 2022 5:57 AM GMT
Youthful ROM-COM entertainer— Telugodi_content (@Telugodicontent) November 4, 2022
Hearing Postive Talk All Over For #UrvasivoRakshasivo 🤩👌
CONGRATS brother @AlluSirish and entire movie team
Enjoy the movie in Theatres 🤝#allusirish #AnuEmanuel #UrvasivoRakshasivo pic.twitter.com/oSOr7s7fT1
- 4 Nov 2022 5:56 AM GMT
Hearing Postive Talk All Over For #UrvasivoRakshasivo 🤩👌— TelanganaAlluArjunFC™ (@TelanganaAAFc) November 4, 2022
CONGRATS brother @AlluSirish & @ItsAnuEmmanuel And entire movie team On Behalf Of Brother ICON STAR @alluarjun Fans ❤️
Enjoy the movie in Theatres 🤝 https://t.co/rwUk2uSDiH pic.twitter.com/365wCW7Yml
- 4 Nov 2022 5:55 AM GMT
#UrvasivoRakshasivo getting positive reports from all over! ❤️— Telugu70mm (@Telugu70mmweb) November 4, 2022
A perfect Rom-Com Entertainer awaits at theaters near you! 🤩
🎟️: https://t.co/hUlrayth62@AlluSirish @ItsAnuEmmanuel @rakeshsashii @tanvirmir #AchuRajamani @anuprubens @DheeMogilineni @GA2Official #Telugu70mm pic.twitter.com/xWonlnYcu4
- 4 Nov 2022 5:51 AM GMT
Urvasivo Rakshasivo, an Youthful ROM-COM Entertainer— Lakshmi Movie World (@MovieWorldLaks) November 4, 2022
Positive Talk everywhere For #UrvasivoRakshasivo
CONGRATS to Allu Sirish & Entire Movie Team. Wish the movie achieves record break collections at Box Office
Enjoy the movie in Theatres pic.twitter.com/qvmgWa6RSR
- 4 Nov 2022 5:50 AM GMT
#UrvasivoRakshasivo releasing today. Go watch and enjoy in theatres.@AlluSirish @ItsAnuEmmanuel pic.twitter.com/1A8EfekfMw— Clapnumber (@clapnumber) November 4, 2022
- 4 Nov 2022 5:50 AM GMT
#UrvasivoRakshasivo Overall a Breezy Rom-Com that works for the most part!— Nee kendhuku raa (@yoloo_13) November 4, 2022
The comedy in the movie comes in at regular intervals and works well with Vennela Kishore and Sunil. Though the story is not new, the director does a fine job of making it fun. Decent!
Rating: 2.75-3/5