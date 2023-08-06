My Voice: Views of our readers 06 August 2023

A disproportionate action by one and all sees light in SC verdict

As the Apex court has stayed the verdict of Surath trial court in the criminal defamatory case where Rahul Gandhi had got two years jail term, his disqualification for Lok Sabha membership should be waived by the Lok sabha secretariat immediately. The above said case is a classic example for disproportionate actions and reactions in our system.

Rahul Gandhi had uttered some untoward comments against Modi surname thinking that he was making fun of the prime minister, but actually forgetting that he was offending others too in the same breath - a disproportionate action from his side. He had been awarded maximum punishment of two years jail term by the trial court for his act of defamation knowing that he might lose his membership of Lok Sabha which is another disproportionate reaction.

The moment the verdict was out, Lok Sabha secretariat jumped in to action to disqualify him with a lightning speed, of course as per rules. Here the speed is disproportional. Now the Supreme Court has set right the issue though temporarily by staying the order and made him eligible to serve his role as an elected member of parliament.

His comments are criticised and the way he was awarded maximum punishment in a casual manner, knowing the consequences to his constituency, that too without basis by trial court is also criticised by the Apex court. Now Lok Sabha secretariat should act fast and waive his disqualification so that he can discharge his duties to the parliament. One has to watch fingers crossed, whether the theory of relativity applies here and his re qualification gets delayed or not; Time moves slowly or fast.

Dr. DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram, Ap

Bold talk is always bold one in giving realistic news to public. This week's talk by Ramu Sarma is on "Rahul's membership: Now onus on LS Secretariat" (August 5). The entire exposition is concentrated on Supreme Court's stay order on Rahul Gandhi's defamation case against Modi in 2019 and Andhra Pradesh Government's hasty, precipitating revengeful and careless political atmosphere that causes hurdles to Telugu Desam Party's street speeches with an aim to return to power. Infact what Rahul Gandhi remarked was on surname of Modi but not on PM Modi or anyone's name though the arrow points on PM. Supreme Court has given a careful study and stayed him from Gujarat High Court's judgment. Ok. Well done SC. GOI should also act with the same speed to reinstate him in Parliament and provide him residence which he has foregone. Will GOI act wisely or rely on previous such stories as stated in the essay? Why BJP kept quiet when Jaganmohan Reddy gave a call to attack Chandrababu Naidu with a knife in 2019 election campaign? Is it not abatement of crime? Why Modi govt. is friendly with YSRCP Govt all these years? Why Modi is allowing time to Jagan Reddy to meet him any day while CNB was refused seventeen times? What about AP capital issue? Where funds allotted to AP have gone so far? Public opinion reveals that retaining power by YSRCP in 2024 is BJP's victory and its goal to avert TDP will be met. Freebies are YSRCP's solid strength. Are AP voters wise enough to choose a good government? A million dollar question indeed.

N Ramalakshmi,

Secunderabad

The SC showed a bit of a resurrection for the ill- mouthed Rahul Gandhi in the wake of suspension from the parliament. Earlier, the Gujarat Court had declared Rahul guilty of besmirching people with the family name. The Congress leader has proved offensive and called the BJP leader different names and that is not in good taste for the national leader. It may appear that the SC has restored Gandhi's political career in the short term at least. There are nine more cases pending against Rahul and that may crop up at any moment. The law of defamation as a civil offence is sufficient to take care of the harm to the reputation of others. Gandhi's case should, in a functional democracy, lead to searching answers on this issue. Rahul is down but not out of other criminal and other cases.

Laxmi R Nath, Trichy, TN

Being an old time advocate, I have already expressed my opinion in my unpublished letter that Supreme Court will surely quash the orders of Gujarat High Court convicting Rahul Gandhi without giving any convincing reason. The three judge bench of justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar has thoroughly and justifiably studied the case of defamation under Section 499 of Indian Penal Code. Rahul Gandhi's remark on Modi's surname in an election campaign in 2019 was illegally treated as defamatory one as it is quite common in political circles of the day though not at all desirable. Gujarat High Court without going in depth of the case as it seems, just upheld Surat trial court's verdict. Awarding maximum two years imprisonment is a qualification for disqualification to continue as MP. Immediate steps were also initiated by GOI ordering Rahul to vacate his official residence. If there is a sense, GOI should reinstate him as quickly as he was suspended. Hope BJP will not search some other methods to screw this Congress senior leader tight. BJP certainly gained one more indelible scar in its nine year rule.

Dr NSR Murthy,

Secunderabad

Stay given for Rahul is hailed by one and all. I would like to bring to the notice of Supreme court, Press and public that most of the Members of the Parliament are involved in crimes as mentioned in their affidavits . In case any action is to be taken against Rahul, all of them should be punished first. As said by an unknown, already more than half of the Parliament has to be emptied. To be frank Rahul is a gentleman and well behaved. He is a role model to all the politicians. Members of different parties are in fact rivals only. But those belonging to the ruling party considers the opposition party members as enemies, which is not fair at all. The hatred spread in the country will lead to disaster. Rahul is young and he involves himself in Jodo Bharat and better Bharat.

Kantamsetti

LakshhmanRao,

Visakhapatnam

The writer V Ramu Sharma in the wake of Supreme court order staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case had come out strongly that all parties must understand that the country is safe for ever and it is only due to short-sightedness of political parties for short-term gains for the sake of power is pushing the nation into anarchy is absolutely right. Though the order paved Rahul Gandhi's re-entry in parliament, it is not the end because the court has only stayed Gandhi's conviction and not quashed which for now has resulted in his disqualification from Lok Sabha becoming ineffective. By and large, the supremo court's observation that Gandhi's utterances were not in good taste and that his behaviour was unbecoming of a senior leader is enough to give persons holding public office to be cautious and measure his/her words before making comments on any individual or community. Further, it is also a subtle warning to the ruling parties for obstructing or denying permission to opposition to hold meetings or stage a rightful protest in a democracy. Notwithstanding, the Supreme Court order giving a relief to Rahul Gandhi after it stayed Gujarat High Court's conviction of him in a 2019 criminal defamation case, still Rahul Gandhi is a convict in the eyes of law. Therefore, keeping in mind, Lalu Prasad and late Jayalalitha's disqualification following convictions, congress may feel jubilant for now but the reality is Rahul is on thin ice until the disposal of the case. All in all, democracy will be successful only if all the leaders, whether ruling or in opposition change their mindset and strictly observe norms of law without bias. A quote in this context "The love of the country must be the first virtue and not power in a civilised man" is an apt reminder to all leaders in the present circumstances.

K R Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad

By allowing Rahul to return as MP, the SC seems to have started the ball rolling, for the reinstatement of rule of law. The majority of MPs with criminal cases pending against them are allowed to the Parliament, why then an unsettled defamation case should prevent Rahul Gandhi from attending Parliament. Governors' interferences in states, failed media, manipulated ED, CBI have made the democracy impossible, and at this juncture the SC's reprieve is indeed a boon.

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad.

The apex Court has stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname slur case, but what surprised many was the quantum of punishment meted out by the Gujarat trial Court to Rahul for his ‘crime’, while pales before those of some of his Parliamentary colleagues. The likes of Brij Bushan implicated in the wrestlers’ sexual assault case remains untouched by law. This is gross injustice to Rahul, whose crime was only defaming the Modi surname. While the Court’s verdict gives a boost to freedom of expression, it’s observations on the need for public figures to maintain decorum in public utterances crack the whip on one of the biggest banes of public life in today’s India- that of loose tongues spewing venom, division and hatred that begets enmity between communities, and distasteful political exchanges even in Parliament.

Dr. George Jacob, Kochi

The stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi by the Supreme Court does not absolve him of the charges against him. The Supreme Court has also observed that the remarks made by him against a particular community are not in a good taste and he should have exercised caution while making certain remarks. While his conviction certainly raises debate on Free Speech and decriminalising the Defamation Law,at the same time the stay on his conviction means he can return to the Parliament as an MP and can also contest the 2024 General Elections. With his return as an MP the Big Question is can Rahul Gandhi bring together all the Opposition Parties to fight against one Man i.e PM Narendra Modi? The Congress will now certainly would want to project Rahul Gandhi as the main Opposition leader .The I.N.D.I.A alliance has Non Congress Parties as well and differences are likely to crop up. In many States like Telangana the BRS sees Congress as its main Opposition. The 2024 General elections will now see a direct contest between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi. The Road ahead for Rahul Gandhi is a very long and a rough one. He should first strengthen the Congress at the grass roots level and show exemplary leadership skills if Congress is to fight the BJP and raise its tally of MP's in the Lok Sabha. He should also win the confidence of I.N.D.I.A allies if they want to put up a United Opposition against the NDA and Modi Govt in the 2024 General elections. With his return to the Parliament as MP, Rahul Gandhi has his role cut out. The responsibility on him now is huge .The Court's conviction has definitely tainted his image and one will have to wait and see how Rahul Gandhi be able to make a difference to the thought process of the Electorate.

Parimala.G.Tadas,

Madinaguda, Hyderabaderdict

BJP govts show concern in protecting culprits than protecting women

According to the Union Home Ministry data, tabled in Parliament last week 10,61,648 women above 18 years and 2,51,430 girls below that age went missing between 2019 and 2021 across the country.

Safety of women has been an issue that BJP governments have increasingly been on the back-foot about, especially given the slogan ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’.

The recent reports of rampant sexual violence in Manipur, with the BJP chief minister saying “100s of such incidents” are there, as well as what critics term the protection afforded to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh who heads the WFI, despite a prolonged stir by women wrestlers and serious charges of sexual molestation, have only been some of the recent examples of pressure on the Union government and BJP state governments.

13 lakh is a huge number. Have we ever thought about the conditions of their families, what difficult situations they are facing regarding their daughters? According to me, the central government is responsible for all this. So the Supreme Court should ensure the women protection law, find out the culprits and punish them severely.

Afazuddin Kazi Qasmi, Mumbai

Delhi services bill: Shah's clarification lacked depth

The BJP government led by PM Modi has managed to pass the Delhi services bill amid noise and walkout by INDIA partners. Presenting the bill in Lok Sabha used the opportunity to target the AAP which is ruling Delhi and Punjab. Most of the time Amit Shah statement was like an election speech by simply calling the AAP as corrupt etc. However, he used very little time to explain how the change would benefit the people of Delhi who already have more than one elected body which is managing Delhi’s affairs the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Committee). He further added “I want to say to the people of this country that ordinance and Bill are constitutional and are betterment of Delhi” without elaborating the benefits that people of Delhi may get.

Time and again BJP has been claiming AAP is corrupt and inefficient and so on. AAP was nothing but an offshoot of IAC (India Against Corruption) which got support from the BJP and RSS from behind and many of prominent members have joined BJP after defeat of Congress. When Kejriwal was attacking the late Sheila Dixit who ran the affairs much better than all other previous Delhi governments, he was spearheading corruption charges against late Sheila Dixit without much evidence. It indeed helped BJP then who were fighting a battle with UPA at center. BJP leaders were under the impression that after the end of UPA rule, IAC members would become BJP members when Arvind Kejriwal floated AAP to capture the place vacated by Congress. AAP did manage to get people’s mandate not once but twice as BJP miserably failed to understand the mood of voters as Delhi who have seen both BJP and Congress rule. This is what has angered BJP which has been going all out to prevent the AAP government to function and bill passed in Lok Sabha is only to further cut the wings of AAP which has become voter cutter for BJP.

The bill which BJP got passed has exposed the party, as all their stalwarts who know Delhi better than Modi and Shah have been demanding full statehood for decades. Statehood demand always found a place in their manifestoes even in 2015. The BJP’s stand on statehood has changed only because they are not in power in Delhi. Even as CM of Gujarat, PM Modi always talked about federalism and was at loggerheads with the then Governor over appointment of Lokayukta in Gujarat even at the height of Lokpal agitation. Sadly most of the media houses and people have failed to understand the history of Delhi rule and it is the people of Delhi who are the worst sufferers.

N Nagarajan, Netaji Nagar, Hyderabad

Central govt insensitive to suffering, dying people

Hundreds of people died while exchanging the currency notes standing in queue, then during the protest by farmers, now during Manipur tragedy and the Union Government did not bother at all.

The Union Government is keen on conducting 200 Seminars for G20, not bothering at all debating its own issues in the Parliament, is quite a SURPRISE.

The Union Government is showing lot of interest in installing Dharma Dandam, is not keen on doing justice to women wrestlers, at last started the process of inquiry.

During Pandemic, Union Government instructed people to maintain 6 feet physical distance and insisted on following the rule meticulously to stop the spread of the virus .But ventured to organise Kumbh. Crores of Devotees attended where there was no scope to maintain 6 inch distance even breaking such important rules issued at the instance of WHO, proved disastrous.

While reducing interest on Bank Loans, quite often to a very low level, depositors interest had to be reduced to very low level and Union Government never bothered. Banks survive and depend on deposits but during the last 9 years depositors mainly seniors suffered a lot. But Union Government never bothered.

Destabilising the democratically established State Governments is not fair. Troubling in one way or the other the democratically elected Aam Aadmi Party to govern the Delhi State is not fair. Important point to be noted - other Parties are rivals only not to be mistaken as Enemies. Public opinion has to be given due weightage in any Democracy. In a Democracy, One should govern the country, focussing on Public Interest.

Handing over Public Undertakings and National Assets to Corporates is not fair at all. One has to learn from the past. Otherwise, one cannot progress and prosper.

Whats happening to this Great Nation? You too think !

Lakshman Rao

Kantamsetti, Visakhapatnam

478 lakes dry up in state despite good rainfall in July

Bengaluru: The monsoon deluge swelled rivers and brought about the threat of flooding in July, and yet hundreds of lakes that serve as vital sources of irrigation and drinking water have not filled up. Recent reports have revealed that only a mere 18 percent of the 3,673 lakes in the region are more than half full, while a concerning 478 lakes have dried up completely. Approximately 2,534 lakes have water levels ranging from 30 to 50 percent, and a worrisome 13 per cent of lakes remain completely dry, according to officials.

The delayed monsoon onset contributed to a 23 percent rainfall deficit in June and the first half of July. However, during the second half of July, the state witnessed an abundant rainfall, exceeding expectations by 3 percent. Despite these favorable rainfall figures, the water levels in the lakes, especially in the northern and southern hinterlands, have not risen as expected. Experts from the minor irrigation department point to several factors, including poor storage management in dams and a lack of connectivity between major irrigation projects and minor water bodies. Encroachment of lakes by human settlements has also been identified as a significant problem, leading to flash floods that impede water flow into the lakes.