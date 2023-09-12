MyVoice on G20 summit to Chandrababu arrest: Views of our readers 12th September 2023

India’s efforts pay off to reach exalted state

Most prestigious G20 meet, which was held with pomp, show and wonderful hospitality with Prime Minister taking personal interest, ended with great satisfaction to everyone and earned great honours to India for its Presidency of Delhi meet. As there was unanimous Delhi declaration, except on Ukraine, it added another feather in the cap of India after the successful voyage to moon with Chandrayan-3. Now India need not look back but proceed with rocket speed on international affairs as one of big forces on the globe. Unfortunately, when India and international community are celebrating success of G20 with Delhi declaration, one Congress MP and former President of Congress party has been camping abroad spitting venom on Indian government and Prime Minister bringing out internal domestic matters on the streets of foreign land which is highly condemnable.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

The G20 summit was well organised. The delegates cannot forget the hospitality of Indian government. Indian culture and heritage were well showcased. Inclusion of African Union in G20 is hailed. Russia-Ukraine war was not condemned by G20, as anticipated by everyone. How can anyone expect global peace without stopping wars?

K L Rao, Visakhapatnam

The G20 led by Modi has asserted its focus on women-led development. In that case, the team decided to forge scope for women empowerment in the core areas suitable to them. In addition, it makes it possible for them to obtain food security, nutrition and sound health. Let everyone of us extend congratulations to Modi for the efforts of State governments, Central ministries, NIFT, Knowledge Partners, especially UN Women, FICCI, CII and others who partnered with the ministry on the theme of women-led development and in the organization of various international events and exhibitions.

Raju. Kolluru, Kakinada

It must be hoped that we do not get too carried away by the comments of the President of African Unions that India is a superpower and ahead of China. This is a way of thanking the PM for getting AU in the G 20 group and nothing more must be made of it. It is not unpatriotic to accept the fact that China is far ahead of India in all aspects. The EAM had once ruled out war with China since it was a very big economy. India must, however, use this opportunity with the AU to further its interests. African states offer a great opportunity for India to exploit. The States may be economically poor but have mineral deposits waiting to be extracted. India also needs to be careful of wading into the AU as its members are often at war with each other besides having internal strife between tribes in the same state. There is also welcome support from Turkiye for India’s quest for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. Only China remains to be convinced.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

After India hosting the G20 summit on a grand style after taking over presidency stands testimony of the country’s image, the highlights of summit which ended on Sunday saw India reach a consensus after hours of tough negotiations on the geopolitical paras pertaining to Russia-Ukraine in addition to clinching consensus on several other issues. An overwhelming majority of G20 countries condemning the war in Ukraine confirms the fact that this era is not for war. All in all, the success of G20 Presidency at New Delhi leaving an indelible mark on the world arena marks a historic milestone in bridging the global trust deficit and enhancing global trust and confidence - this heralds a proud moment for India.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Corrupt Naidu rightly sent to remand

The ACB court is absolutely right in remanding Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Scam case. The AP CID provided impeccable evidence (both witnesses and documents) against Naidu in this case. The accused need not be given special treatment beyond the consideration of his age. There are many octogenarian undertrial prisoners languishing in various jails without getting any special treatment and their crime is also not high profile. The defence lawyers are referring to technicalities instead of forcefully arguing that Naidu is not at fault. Naidu should not be allowed bail in this case as he is adept at influencing the witnesses and making the documents (files) “vanish”, managing the system, etc. It is hoped that a special court would be constituted to speed up the trial in this case as there are scores of other cases coming up against Naidu. If allowed, Naidu would take refuge behind technicalities and come out of the court as under trial prisoner and restart his malpractices and misleading the general public by using a section of pro-TD media.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada