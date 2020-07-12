MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th july 2020

Not all are equal before coronavirus

Much to the chagrin of virtuous people, all institutions are annihilating the primary code of adhering to the ethical values. In the existing scenario, patients of Covid-19 pandemic are still knocking the doors of hospitals praying admission, but facing refusals.

Folk artiste Mohammad Nissar allegedly not allowed in some private hospitals, but succumbed to virus in Gandhi hospital is a current example. The more pious deed is to honour the dead till the incineration than respecting the alive as enshrined in our sastras.

India is a land of Vedas, sages and saints who took penance for a peaceful and harmonious existence of human kind globally. In this direction, Vedaparayanam is being conducted by SVBC Channel for three months now and it is reverberating in every house hold.

Further, exhobitant billings, not expected by the patients, are shocking. Two lady doctors blubbered before the press reporters how they are charged without administering the drugs mentioned in the bills. This episode unfolds how professional ethics are disdained.

Every threat of patients' anxiety and seriousness is converted into opportunity for amassing pelf in service oriented fraternity also. Private hospitals are more in number than under government ones. Rich are preferring corporate hospitals for better treatment and care. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, successfully experimented on animals, is yet to complete specified clinical trials.

An accurate drug is trusted to hit the market only in 2021 or after and by that time it is afraid the peckish carona may further widen it's jaws to devour the human race to a greater extent. The present Cipla's Remedesiver vaccine is sold at multiple rate above the market retail price.

Business ethics are buried in the nether world at the expense of health. Such fiendish goals should be done away with to establish a congenial co-existence in the society. Kleptocracy is reigning around in all fields of activities as this corrupt community has no fear of legal action as they get immediate protection from the bigwigs. All are equal before corona, but all are not equal before law is today's adage. Whither ethics ?

It is not in good taste to have contentment considering the fatality rate which is about one percent or below the total population. Already India has by now embarked to third place with nearly nine lakh infectants and twenty five thousand casualties and the number may grow exponentially in the ensuing seasons if the present trend of indiscipline among the citizens is not discarded. World Health Organization alerted on airborne spread of virus is a caution to inhale only filtered air by using suitable gadgets.

Tomorrow scientists may declare pandemic prevalence through water also. Under such crucial conditions, how and why to lead a life if it is not comfortable in any angle is a question put by individuals to themselves.

One more swirling swine virus is likely to be floated by the diabolical dragon devil which has no morals, no ethics, no humanity but with an ulterior motive to destabilise the people and economy of the developed nations in particular and developing and underdeveloping in general to rein as global leader and by annexing the lands of weak countries. It is hoped that all the suffering nations from China spread viruses will cumulatively curtail its ambitious, unethical plans after returning to normalcy.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said "I can think of a time down the road in future when we might have normal, peaceful relations with Pakistan, but never with China because China basically is an expansionist power".

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Our people are absolutely indifferent

Ramu Sarma has made an in depth analysis of current C-19 crisis. The article needs to be read along with news item on P10 China warns of yet a deadly virus. We as a nation and our Government's allocation towards disease management at personal level and at institutional level is probably lowest in the world.

Illiteracy, poverty, destiny, care free attitude, lack of social consciousness, least value for life all contributed to rapid and rampant spread of contagious diseases. Nature of job and lack of awareness make people live in unhygienic environment without any safety precautions.

People seldom wash hands before eating. Hotels keep detergent powder, diluted hand wash, left over soap pieces in lodge rooms or a small piece of carbolic soap at wash basins. Priority of educated people is glittering vehicles and scratch free mobile screens but not seat belt, helmet and face mask.

Although Government is responsible for everything, we can't hold government guilty of inactiveness. Lock down is not seriously taken by people. Lock down violators out numbered police officers who tried to educate people without using force. Traffic jams occurred during lockdown, an indication of callousness of people. Police could not use mob dispersion measures as there was no violence.

People cough, spit and yawn in crowd, further disregard towards fellow citizens. Four lock downs should have brought awareness of pandemic, they didn't. Prolonged lockdown not possible as 90 per cent of population have to work for livelihood. Everyone in society is on a bomb. Experience gained in dealing with C19 should be a lesson to tackle new deadly virus announcement by China. Personal hygiene is the remedy. How to achieve is the question. Mass production of face masks, enrolling of volunteers from NGOs to distribute face masks to everyone found without mask, provision for hand wash in all crowded places, stadiums to be used as temporary isolation centres, afforestation, punishment for cutting trees and so on.

G Sivaramakrishna, Hyderabad

Toll free number is a big help

The decision taken by Telangana Government to setup a toll free number to guide people facing Covid-19 symptoms like breathlessness, sore throat etc., through call center is a welcome gesture to be appreciated by one and all.

Care should be taken to see that toll free number to function always without any technical hitches. Similarly a separate toll free number should be set up to answer and guide for people feeling anxiety and stress related issues by psychologists, 24x7 round the clock service.

In the current situation it is fear, stress and anxiety that are causing more damage than Covid-19 Pandemic itself. Right advise at right time in right direction in present torrid conditions will definitely save more number of lives.

The need of the hour is to remove panic from the general public and give mental strength. It is responsibility for the Government to save lives of peole than anything else. Let's all hope that this difficult situation will also end like passing cloud.

Nagendra Kumar Vempalli, Hyderabad