MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th July 2025

Kudos to Politickle cartoon on corruption

Manjul’s Politickle cartoon (THI July 11) ‘speaks’

volumes about the level of corruption in today’s India. Indeed, nothing can shake the bridge of corruption. It is everyday news that we come across about corrupt top authorities, across fields, being caught red-handedly. This practice is not new in our democratic country. It is a sad commentary that leaders come to power and go, but the flow of corruption is not bridged by anybody. Changing of legal codes are untenable if they are not implemented in a short period. We have often noticed that criminals and those guilty of indulging in corrupt practices get bails, a reality that further emboldens such criminal minds. It is an incurable epidemic.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Govt must act tough against betting Apps

Celebrities from tinsel town, including actors and directors, enjoy a tremendous mass following, across the globe. Heroes and directors come up with films that are drawn on real-life incidents, including crimes and criminals, social dogmas and corruption. Many directors and actors get global acclaim for such realistic portrayals. However, it is unfortunate that such personalities are luring lakhs of innocent people towards online betting activity by doubling as brand ambassadors. Facebook and YouTube are attracting the youth, including kids, by the liberal manner with which they show sex, violence and criminal elements. The government alone can put an end to this sordid practice by coming up with a policy on how to save all potential victims. Punishing the culprits can be an effective deterrent.

Gudipati Shanti Priya, Secunderabad-11

Bengaluru brouhaha-Kharge ineptness to the fore

Apropos your editorial ‘Bengaluru brouhaha resonates in distant Delhi’. The power tussle for Chief ministership in the Congress ruled Karnataka, between the incumbent Siddaramaiah and D K Shiva Kumar is unmissable as MLAs loyal to the latter are demanding a rotational policy for the CM’s post. Siddaramaiah has unequivocally said that the gaddi is occupied – and there is no vacancy for the post as of now, and he would complete his full term. Ironically, he was saying this before the media, and in the presence of Shivakumar, who was smiling as if he was acknowledging the remarks. The AICC boss Mallikarjun Kharge proved helpless in resolving the issue and left it to the party high command. There is a strange situation in Karnataka as people are questioning their own decision in choosing the Congress government that has miserably failed to deliver.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Bengaluru fracas echoes in Delhi

There is no iota of doubt that the Congress central leadership fumbled as regards the power play between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shiva Kumar. The way it is handling the tricky issue has left deep cracks in the edifice of the party’s state leadership. Despite damage control exercises, the factional divide appears to have widened further. Even though Siddaramaiah’s grip on power may have been affirmed by Congress High Command, which has somehow pacified Shiva Kumar for the present, it cannot be construed as surrender because Shiva Kumar is not a leader to lie low for long. Though the storm has receded for the time being, the Congress party has not learnt its lessons. By and large, the actions of the Congress think tank thoroughly expose its inadequacies. It is trying to save its face for a momentary relief even as it stares at long-term disaster.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

Government alone can save the people

There are many approved toddy shops and liquor outlets across the country. It is commonplace to find advertisements and statutory warnings

saying ‘Alcohol and cigarettes are harmful for health’. These appear on screens, in newspapers and hoardings. Given the open sale of liquor and toddy, many people, including ladies and youth, are getting hooked on to such vices and falling sick. It is up to the government to come up with ways and means to put a stop to such outlets operating in the market.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11