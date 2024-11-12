MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th November 2024

AP people must brace for high taxes

The Andhra Pradesh budget of 2,94,427 crore for the financial year 2024-25 has an estimated revenue deficit of 34,743 crore and a fiscal deficit of 68,742 crore. Now it is anybody’s guess that the State government would increase taxes in order to meet the huge expenditure on account of the implementation of Super 6Gs. That means, instead of creating wealth, CBN is going to rob Peter to pay Paul! Already there are certain tax hike proposals like power tariff, land registration value, etc., waiting for a final nod from the government. Therefore, the people of AP should prepare themselves to be roasted black and blue with higher taxes in addition to facing the constantly increasing prices of all essential commodities.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

TDP must act wisely on Waqf Bill

Telugu Desam Party, a key ally of the BJP-led NDA, may ask the central government to postpone the submission of the final report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill - 2024 to Parliament. This reportedly follows mounting pressure from Muslim leaders on the Chandrababu Naidu-led party, which is reluctant to ruffle Muslim feathers. Naidu must take a decision only after studying the merits and demerits of the Waqf Bill inside-out. Being blindly pro-minority isn’t true secularism. Considering all faiths equally without favor or fear is true secularism that furthers secular credentials of the nation, as espoused in the Constitution.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Allay public concerns over census

Sub: Integrated caste survey enumerators face touch time (Nov 11). Enumerators conducting the comprehensive door-to-door household survey covering the ‘Socioeconomic, Educational, Political and Caste’ status are facing an uphill task as people are not forthcoming in sharing the bank passbook details and land cord number like Dharani, pattadar passbook, extent of agriculture, residential and commercial properties. Withholding these important and vital data will have an impact on the intended project of enumeration. People are afraid they may be deprived of the benefits they have been getting from the government. The government must issue a circular in this regard on the pros and cons to assuage the fears of the general public.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

***

People are arguing that the government already has substantial information through various departments based on which Aadhaar, Voter, Ration & PAN cards and caste certificates have been issued. There is scepticism about how the collected data will be used because under the “Praja Palana” initiative, the government received 1.25 crore applications which are pending without any action. Therefore, people feel that the current survey may not address their immediate needs or leads to actionable results. The Survey is mainly to increase reservations in education and jobs etc. What is the use of survey when there are very few jobs in the government sector and lakhs competing for a single vacancy. Instead of manual survey, online submission of information may be considered.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Boycotting House a disservice to public

Reg: Editorial – No reason to skip sessions is worthy enough (Nov. 11). Public has elected all MLAs/MPs to attend assembly/parliament to fight against ruling or opposition on behalf of being a public representative. (Either attend Assembly or quit: Sharmila to Jagan; Hans India-9-11-2024). Either quiting or absenteeing, both are offensive as per the Indian constitution.Whoever is absent must be punished since our governments have been spending public money to send them to assembly through elections. Now they have a chance to fight against ruling party and highlight their mistakes. Then only opposition leaders will get name fame in public not by absenteeism.

D Ravikumar, Visakhapatnam

***

Bunking Assembly and Parliament sessions by either boycotting or staging walkouts by the opposition has become a trend that the BJP-led NDA has been helplessly witnessing for the past ten years. The credibility of these political parties that are indulging in such practices is fast becoming unpopular with voters in the country. Similar trends were witnessed when the BRS and YSRCP were in power in Telangana and AP. In J&K, redundant issues like Article 370 and 35A are being raked up to the dismay of the BJP that is in opposition in the UT virtually seething with anger, at a loss to cope with this extremely dangerous trend.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai